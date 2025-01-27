SERAP Asks Court to Halt 50% Telecoms Tariff HikeChuks Okocha in Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over “the arbitrary, unconstitutional, unlawful, unfair, and unreasonable 50 per cent telecom tariff hike by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)”.



Joined in the suit as defendant was Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which had recently approved a 50 per cent hike in telecom tariffs.

By the increase, the average price of calls will rise to N16.5 per minute from N1; the cost of 1GB of data will rise to N431.25, from N287.5/GB; and SMS prices will increase to N6, from N4.



SERAP was asking the court to determine “whether the unilateral decision by the NCC to authorise telcos to hike telecom tariffs by 50 percent is not arbitrary, unconstitutional, unlawful, unfair, unreasonable and inconsistent with citizens’ freedom of expression and access to information”.



The organisation also asked the court for “a declaration that the unilateral decision by the NCC to authorise telcos to hike telecom tariff by 50 per cent is arbitrary, unfair, unreasonable and inconsistent and incompatible with citizens’ freedom of expression and access to information, and therefore unconstitutional and unlawful”.



SERAP was also sought “an order of interim injunction restraining the NCC, its officers, agents, privies, assigns, or any other person or persons acting on its instructions from further implementing, enforcing and doing any act to give effect to the decision of the NCC authorizing telecom tariff hike by 50 percent”.



SERAP argued, “The legal and constitutional provisions as well as international standards on freedom of expression and access to information constitute the repository of legality. The requirements of legality constrain the exercise of statutory powers by the NCC to authorise any increase in telecom tariffs.”



The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, read in part, “The demands of legality impose clear duties of fairness and reasonableness on the NCC in the exercise of its powers to authorize the telecom tariff hike by 50 per cent, which is the subject-matter of this suit.

“The NCC is required under the legal provisions on consumers’ rights and constitutional and international standards on freedom of expression and access to information to base its decision on reasonable interpretations of its enabling statutes and guidelines and other relevant legal frameworks, and to follow due process.”