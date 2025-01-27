Obasa Absent As New Lagos Assembly Speaker Moves Into Office

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday witnessed a significant shift in leadership, as the new Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, officially moved into the speaker’s office amidst members’ support.

Meranda was accompanied by members of the assembly to the complex in a show of solidarity and support.

The development followed the removal from office of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, on January 13, even though he had, on Saturday, described his removal as unconstitutional and laid claim to the office.

However, in spite of his insistence on being the speaker, Obasa was conspicuously absent from the assembly on Monday, amidst tight security to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Meranda’s assumption of office witnessed a warm reception from her colleagues who had since accepted her leadership and rallied round her.

Members were seen following the speaker to her office, signalling a collective endorsement of the new leadership.

The absence of Obasa, who had promised to resume duties on Monday, has raised questions about his next step.

The atmosphere at the assembly complex on Monday reflected the lawmakers’ readiness to help pull through Meranda’s resolve to maintain stability and uphold legislative duties after the change of leadership.

Members were seen taking pictures with the speaker, while the acting Clerk equally joined in the celebrations. (NAN)