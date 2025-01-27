Emekah Takes Over as New 6 Division Army GOC

*Troops destroy 13 illegal oil refining sites in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Maj.-Gen. Eric Emekah, has assumed office as the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian army, warning criminals within the area of operation to steer clear.

The new GOC who took over from Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, has pledged to surpass the target set by the federal government in the oil sector.

This is as troops of 6 Division, dismantled 13 illegal bunkering sites and arrested 15 oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.



A statement yesterday by Lt.- Col. Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, revealed that over 150 locally made ovens were deactivated, while over 300,000 litres of stolen products were recovered.



Danjuma disclosed that the operations that led to the recorded success were conducted closely with other sister services from January 20 to 26, 2025.

“While on routine anti-illegal bunkering operations, troops swooped on a vandalised point, with a large pool stocked with 252,000 litres of stolen crude oil at Ugo Community in Orhiomwon Local Government Area LGA of Edo State.



“The products were suspected to have been stolen from a vandalised point. Further exploitation in the area led to the recovery of pumping machine, hose and pipes.

“At Asade Community in Ethiope West LGA of Delta State, troops intercepted a red 30,000 litres capacity DAF Tanker Truck without Plate Number, siphoning crude from PAN Ocean Nigeria Limited Pipeline located in the bush in Ovade general area. It was discovered that over 15,000 litres of stolen crude was already siphoned before the truck was intercepted,” Danjuma said.



Danjuma also disclosed that in Rivers State, particularly along the Imo River corridor, the operations led to the confiscation of over 10,000 litres of stolen products.

These products, he said , were recovered around Lekuma, Abiama and Oyigbo.

Relatedly, an illegal refining site was discovered along Odagwa along the Imo River waterways. On arrival at a camp at Owaza general area, it was noted to be fully active. The criminals deserted the area on sighting troops. In a follow-up operations conducted, one pump action gun was recovered.



At Obiafu Oil field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), it was learnt that troops dismantled three illegal refining sites in a cluster, with 10 cooking drums, two rolls of hose and eight reservoirs.

The feat, it was gathered, was replicated around Abalama Community in Asari-Toru LGA, where troops discovered some carefully concealed jerricans filled with illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) estimated to be over 1,500 litres.

Similarly, at Abacheke area also in ONELGA, troops stormed a bunkering camp, where they discovered four illegal refining sites, 145 locally made oven drums and seven wheelbarrows with 95 sacks filled with 5,700 litres of stolen diesel.

“There was also the discovery of a locally made reservoir stocked with over 3,500 litres of stolen products. Eight suspected oil thieves have been arrested in connection to the mindless act of economic sabotage.

“At Okoromadi in Abua Odual LGA, troops closed up on an illegal refining site, where four big and small boilers with receivers were discovered. Troops are currently combing the general area for possible arrest of economic saboteurs.”

“Also, in Akwa Ibom State, troops raided an illegally refined AGO storage facility at Ikot Abia in Ikot Ekpene LGA, where further exploitation led to the recovery of over 30 polythene bags filled with unspecified quantity of stolen AGO and several empty jerricans.

“While in Bayelsa State, at Isonogbene general area in Brass LGA, two illegal refining sites were taken out with over 5,000 litres of stolen crude recovered,” he added

Appreciating the troops for their efforts in curbing oil theft and pipeline vandalism, the new GOC reassured that the days of criminal elements masquerading as economic saboteurs and associated crimes were numbered.

He advised suspects to turn a new leaf and embrace legitimate means of livelihood or be ready to face renewed onslaught.