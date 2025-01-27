177 Pioneer CUSTECH Graduates Embark on NYSC Journey

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, celebrates the deployment of 117 pioneer graduates to various National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps across the country.

In a statement by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abdulrahman Salawu, the university has in a span of four years, increased from 11 to 56 its academic programmes in the Nigerian University System.

The courses are in Medical Sciences such as Medicine and Nursing, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering, Computing, Law and other cutting-edge fields.

The VC said the institution has added to the monumental growth of Nigeria’s economy and this is a demonstration of the university’s commitment towards preparing students for leadership roles in various sectors.

He added that availability of adequate facilities coupled with conducive learning environment have greatly enhanced learning thereby enabling 14 of the graduates to obtained first- class degrees.

“CUSTECH has made remarkable strides in expanding its academic offerings. In a span of four years, the academic programmes have increased from 11 to 56 programmes, an unprecedented development in the Nigerian University System.

The university also expressed deep gratitude to the current Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, for his steadfast support and dedication to the continued growth of the institution, saying he has maintained a strong focus on education, and ensured that institutions like CUSTECH thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.