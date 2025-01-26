Akpata Remains Optimistic as Nigeria, England Share Points Due to Downpour 

U19 CRICKET WORLD CUP

*Says: “On current form, Nigeria can overcome Ireland on Wednesday”

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The much anticipated Super 6 clash between Nigeria and England at the ongoing 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia was prevented from taking place by heavy downpour on Saturday.

Going by the rule of the tournament, Nigeria’s Junior Yellow-Greens and the English side collected one point each to kickstart their Super 6 campaign at the U19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia.

Nigeria’s next match will be against Ireland on Wednesday with the Junior Yellow-Greens focused on reaching the semi final in their maiden outing at the U19 World Cup.

Speaking from Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak, venue of the World Cup in Malaysia, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Uyi Akpata told THISDAY that he remains positive that the Junior Yellow-Greens would continue their record making performance when they take on Ireland on Wednesday.

“Today’s rain favoured us. The one point that we earned against England despite not playing due to the heavy downpour was not a bad one for Nigeria. Now, If we beat Ireland and New Zealand beats England, that will automatically put Nigeria in the the semifinals,” predicted Akpata whose administration at NCF has given cricket a big lift in the country.

Although Akpata remains enthusiastic about our chances against Ireland, he however admitted that even if the Junior Yellow-Greens are unable to surmount the challenge, “As things stand, most likely scenario is that we will finish in the Top 6 in the World. With that, we have shocked the cricket world in our very maiden outing at the World Cup.”

He is enthused by the rave review that Nigerian Captain, Lucky Piety, is receiving for her brilliant display in Malaysia. “Based on what I see, we are as good as any team. Our captain (Lucky Piety) is being regarded as one of the players of the tournament).

The feat of the Junior Women’s Yellow-Greens will automatically qualifies Nigeria for the next World Championship in two years time.

Nigeria’s Junior Women’s Yellow-Greens opened their campaign without throwing a bat, sharing points with Samoa as rains washed away their clash.

They made history defeating test-playing nation New Zealand by two runs in their first-ever World Cup game to stay second in Group C with three points, one point adrift of leaders South Africa who brushed aside Samoa by 10 wickets for their second win of the tournament.

The Junior Women’s Yellow-Greens however ended their group campaign with a 41-run (DLS method) defeat against South Africa but their historic two runs win over New Zealand on Monday, as well as the share of points against Samoa were more than enough to see them through as the second-best team in Group C into the Super 6 stage.