JTB Secretary Hails Tinubu, NGF For Supporting Tax Bills

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Secretary, Joint Tax Board, JTB, Mr. Olusegun Adesokan, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his foresight, resilience and commitment towards transforming the Nigerian tax system for greater efficiency and productivity.

Adesokan stated this on the sidelines of the subnational consultation organised by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) with the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in Abuja.

He commended the NGF for reiterating its support for the ongoing tax reform and for its constructive intervention on the conversations around the emerging Value Added Tax (VAT) regime.

He also appreciated the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS who also doubles as Chairman JTB, Zacch Adedeji,, and other stakeholders for supporting the effort to revamp the tax ecosystem.

Adesokan also commended the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms chaired by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, for their painstaking, thorough and holistic recommendations.

He noted that the subnational consultation has further deepened understanding of the numerous transformational benefits of the tax reform Bills and engendered consensus among stakeholders.

He stated that JTB, Nigeria’s apex body for tax administration, is fully in support of the tax reform bills.

He expressed confidence that the harmonisation and reduction of tax items to a single digit proposed as part of the reforms will streamline and standardise taxes across jurisdictions for ease of administration, improved compliance and enhanced ease of doing business.

On benefits of the reforms, Adesokan highlighted key areas and the specific wins they will prompt in the nation’s tax system.

He said, “The introduction of a revised tax band for individuals will ensure that tax becomes increasingly more progressive, with the lower income earners paying zero or far reduced tax rates in line with the policy mandate of President Bola Tinubu of not taxing poverty.

“The reforms will eliminate nuisance taxes that impose unnecessary burden on the survival of businesses.

“At the JTB, we are optimistic that the proposed Joint Revenue Board (JRB) Bill will give the Board expanded mandate to impact the tax space in a more positive and significant manner that will enhance tax administration at the national and subnational levels.”