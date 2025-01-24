Related Articles

  • Friday, 24th January, 2025

Sule Asks Chinese Manufacturers to Setup Workshops/Training Centres in Nasarawa 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has called on Chinese farm equipment manufacturer (LOVOL) to consider setting up workshops and training Centres in Nasarawa state. 

The governor said doing so will be in line with his administration’s strides to revolutionize agricultural practices in the state for food security and job creation. 

Sule spoke in Weifang, China during a meeting with officials of a Chinese leading equipment manufacturing company(LOVOL)

He Said: “Nasarawa’s fertile lands, teeming youth population and technology are factors I am deliberately targeting to drive agricultural production”. 

He added that his vision extends beyond equipment procurement to having service centres that will also help with training and retraining of citizens in Nasarawa state. 

In his remarks, the leader of the LOVOL delegation said the company’s interest to set up in the state is anchored on the seriousness exhibited by the state as an agricultural hub. 

He expressed LOVOL’s strong desire to partner with the Nasarawa state government.

Governor Sule after the meetings inspected several technology driven harvesters and other equipment at the factory. 

LOVOL had invited Governor Abdullahi Sule to inspect its products and discuss partnership that will boost agriculture in the state.

