Expert: Building Bitcoin Reserve Will Unlock New Prosperity

A technology innovation expert, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje has projected that cryptocurrency and other asset cloud property would unlock prosperity across the world.

He has therefore advocated that Nigeria should build a Bitcoin reserve, in the same manner as there are gold and dollar reserves.

According to Chainalysis, a New York-based firm that monitors the use of blockchains, the technological protocol upon which cryptocurrencies are built, an estimated 33 per cent of Nigeria’s population now invests in cryptocurrency, making the country the second only to India in adoption worldwide.

Although forecasts say Nigeria will experience tough times in 2025, the cryptocurrency industry is primed to hit the skies.

In a recent interview with a national television, Agbodje, who is the CEO at Patricia Technologies, said the forecast for 2025 is that the Nigerian cryptocurrency would mature. He explained that with Donald Trump’s return to office as 47th United States president, there would be a more pro-cryptocurrency world, which Nigeria could benefit from.

He further said: “In 2025, I see the market maturing. On a more global scene, with Donald Trump coming back into power, we are going to see a more pro-crypto America, which will in turn lead to a more pro-crypto world, pro-crypto regulations, which would lead to more crypto products. I see the first bitcoin reserve in America being launched. This is very pivotal to how nation states interact with this asset class. Nigeria needs to lead that aspect as well because Nigeria had a legislation on crypto just last year, and that was really fantastic.”

He said more would be expected at the governmental level to boost the industry. “If I want to give one expectation for 2025, on a governmental level, “Strategic Bitcoin reserve” that is where I want to see Nigeria go. On a retail side, Bitcoin is going to the moon. I foresee bitcoin hitting $180,000 by the end of the year, at a minimum. It’s a bullish year for crypto and it’s going to be a best time to hold crypto as an investor,” he added.