Pally Iriase: A Quintessential Banker, Administrator, Politician @70

Otuo will be agog this Sunday when sons, daughters and friends of this community in Owan East Local Area of Edo State roll out the drums to celebrate an illustrious son, who has attained 70 years on mother earth.

Ordinarily, the day ought to pass like any, as the celebrant is not the type driven by cacophonous celebrations. Even as a politician, he prefers his projects to speak for him rather than granting copious interviews in the news media.

Rt. Hon. Isumafe Obokhuaime Pally Iriase is not your everyday politician who lives on the pages of newspapers and magazines. Those who have followed the trajectory of his life will tell you that the ethics he imbibed as a banker before going into politics shaped what he is today. He finds it difficult to depart from that cultured lifestyle to begin to live an ostentatious one. From humble beginnings as a forest officer to becoming the bursar of then Bendel State University, Ekpoma, to rising to the level of an Assistant General Manager of Owena Bank, Iriase attained all that through dint of hard work. While some of his contemporaries were comfortable with their first degrees, Iriase was not satisfied with his second class upper division certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He realised early that professional qualifications are keys for anyone who wants to go far in the banking industry. He graduated with flying colours and became a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) before crisscrossing one banking hall to another in search of better working conditions.

Having attained a level in the industry that many see as “having arrived”, Iriase shocked most of his friends when he muted the idea of delving into politics to help his community have a voice in the politics of Edo North.

Several thought he was taking an unnecessary risk not worth it. It certainly was no smooth sailing during the initial period as some of the policies of General Sani Abacha terminated his first election into the House of Representatives, it almost truncated his dream of a career in politics. Somehow, through his resilience, tenacity and doggedness, he survived it and got elected first as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly at the beginning of the Fourth Republic. From the house, he realised he could do little even as a Deputy Speaker, so instead of seeking re-election after his first term, he stepped down to contest the Chairmanship of Owan East Local Government Area and won.

Here, he initiated quality projects for the community and its environs. His tenure remains the talking point as some of the other streams of income he brought to the Council are still generating cash for the LGA to date. Iriase returned to the centre in Benin City as Secretary to Edo State Government for a very short spell, yet made his mark.

Having conquered local politics in the state, Iriase extended his tentacles to the National Assembly and got elected as Member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Owan Federal Constituency. While some of his colleagues were pocketing their constituency project cash, Iriase left indelible marks in virtually all the communities that make up the Owan Federal Constituency. It was therefore not difficult for the people of Owan to speak with one voice in returning him for a second term. That was a record as nobody had previously broken in the Local Government. It was therefore not a surprise that as a ranking member of the House, he was elected as Deputy Chief Whip and Vice Chairman of the Appropriation Committee. His footprints in the Federal House of Representatives have remained the benchmarks in Owan. From facilitating the drilling of boreholes, construction of classrooms, and market stalls to rural electrification of several Owan communities that never dreamt of it to the construction of quality trunk A roads that got the entire Local Government opened up. He also facilitated the construction of a dam in his local government. At the end of his second term, Iriase could not stand the manner politics of Edo North was playing out so he decided to “Step Aside”. All attempts by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to woo him out of retirement failed. He felt that he has made a statement, and that others should continue from where he stopped.

“At the time I came into politics, my community Otuo had no voice, despite the fact that we have the population in Owan politics. But from the little I was able to achieve, I think I have had enough. Let others pick up the gauntlet from where I stopped,” observed Iriase whose 70th birthday celebration will kick off Sunday morning with a Thanksgiving Service at the palatial “Wonders Parish” of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Zonal Headquarters that he single-handedly built in Amoya, Otuo.

Looking back at his foray into politics, Iriase believes he has set the roadmap for Otuo, so others could continue from where he stopped. “Most professionals were running away from politics; this was the reason some of my friends thought I had gone mad when I told them that I was leaving the bank for politics. They didn’t understand my passion and what I wanted to achieve for my community. I am happy I discovered my purpose in life early and worked towards service for my community. For others it may be to acquire humongous wealth. But for me, service to my community was it that gives me joy. I am glad, that move paid off and Otuo is today at the centre of Owan politics.”

How was he able to navigate the murky waters of the National Assembly that his name never appeared anywhere linked with fraud? “I keep saying that to all that anyone from the corporate world delving into politics needs not get caught in fraud. Investment opportunities are all over the place to reap from. Right from my early years as salary earner, I developed the habit of investing every penny that I make. By the time I was leaving the National Assembly after my second term, I did not need to look for another employment, as I had enough investments that were yielding dividends to sustain my Spartan lifestyle. It is question of adequate planning,” observed Iriase who does not look 70.

Asked the secret of his youthful looks, he said it was the grace of God. “Take good care of your health and avoid things not good enough for you. That is my life philosophy. Above all, I don’t joke with my exercise. It is a daily routine to do my gym workouts.”

Speaking about Iriase in a goodwill message to mark his 70th birthday, another illustrious son of Otuo, Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe insisted if not for the good foundation laid by the celebrant, most Omolotuo would not have been able to find their bearings in the murky politics of the state. “This iconic human and community builder has been imposing in the annals of Otuo, Owan nation, Edo State and Nigeria in general in the last two decades.

“The testament of performance in all the public offices he held in these two decades have been superb and inspiring. Otuo has not been the same again since he joined politics as his stride have reverberated in human and infrastructural development of our town. Many Omolotuo and Owanites in public and civil service owe immense gratitude to him for facilitating their being employed. Rt Hon. Pally Iriase has had profound influence in my career and sojourn in politics and this will be laid out in a different occasion,” concludes Umakhihe who contested the Governorship ticket of the APC at the last election.

Similarly, President of the umbrella body, Otuo Union National, Charles Ojeabuo, describes Rt Hon Iriase as the one who laid the foundation for the modern Otuo that is the envy of all today. “Your commitment to human capital development laid the groundwork for the modern Otuo we proudly celebrate today. Your steadfast dedication shines through in the various support you offer, both publicly and privately, to initiatives that uplift Otuo Community. Your efforts reflect not only your love for our homeland but also your enduring belief in the potential of our people. Indeed, Otuo is blessed to have you as a son,” concludes the president of Otuo Union National.