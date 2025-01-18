AKO7 Delivers Unforgettable Showdown in Lagos

The African Knockout Championship (AKO7), held on December 29, 2024, has once again set the stage ablaze, reaffirming its status as the ultimate Pan-African Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Championship. Fighters from across the continent—Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Cameroon—converged on Lagos, transforming the city into the pulsating heart of African combat sports.

The Landmark Event Center was packed to capacity, hosting a sold-out crowd of passionate fans filling every corner. The venue buzzed with energy as AKO7 showcased a breathtaking array of matchups across various weight classes, including bantamweight, heavyweight, light heavyweight, women’s catch weight, middleweight, and featherweight. Fans were treated to a night filled with heart-stopping action, jaw-dropping athleticism, and unforgettable showdowns that left spectators on the edge of their seats!

In the electrifying main event, Nigeria’s own Daniel Emeka unleashed a tidal wave of skill and power, overpowering Segun Ogunnoiki with a decisive unanimous decision. Emeka now advances to the AKO Championship finals, where he will vie for the Inaugural AKO Middleweight title in 2025. The excitement didn’t stop there! Nigeria’s Jibrin Baba delivered a stunning performance, defeating Burkina Faso’s Abdulrazac Sankara to secure his spot in the finals for the Inaugural AKO Lightweight title in 2025.

Cameroon’s Isaac Muluh claimed the Knockout of the Night title with a spectacular overhand right that landed flush on the jaw of Nigeria’s Richard Muzaan, ending the fight in just 1.32 seconds of the first round.

Known for his laser focus, Muluh showcased incredible precision and restraint, setting up the decisive strike with patience and intent. His ability to double up on his punches and maintain control highlighted his exceptional skill, earning him well-deserved accolades and leaving the crowd in awe.

Senegal’s Gasmire Diatta, living up to his moniker “Killa,” claimed the Performance of the Night title with a dominant TKO victory over Cameroon’s Oteh Stanick in just 4.15 seconds of the first round. Diatta’s precise strikes, including a devastating seven-hit combo and punishing body shots, showcased his superior control and skill, leaving Stanick unable to recover, while Morocco’s Mandar Sanaa continued her unbeaten streak, outclassing Cameroon’s Marie Mengue in the women’s bantamweight bout.

Nigeria’s Joy Obala also shone brightly, dominating Terlumun Doose and clinching victory in a rapid 4.46 seconds of the second round. The heavyweight clash was nothing short of legendary, with Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane submitting Kassoum Kone via RNC in just 1.17 seconds of the second round, leaving fans in awe.