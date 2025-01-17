Outrage as Edo APC Invades PDP Secretariat

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





There was pandemonium yesterday in some parts of Edo State, as political thugs, believed to be affiliated to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), allegedly invaded the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The thugs said to be sentimental to the APC, were reported to have descended upon the PDP state secretariat on Airport Road, Benin, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake.

Eyewitnesses reported that the thugs chased away PDP administrative staff, inflicted injuries on party workers, and brought down the PDP flags, replacing them with APC’s with the invaders claiming they were “recovering” the office secretariat, despite the PDP currently occupying it.

The State PDP chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, who was on the premises at the time of the attack was later seen being escorted out of the building by the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku.

Speaking on the matter, Edo APC Chairman, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, said the property rightfully belonged to the APC as they had renewed the rent for a period of 7 years before the PDP, with the help of former Governor Godwin Obaseki, forcefully took it from them.

“About four years ago, APC made frantic effort to extend the rent-age of this particular building, which has always been the office of the APC. If you search on google, you will discover that this secretariat still reads ‘APC’s office’.

“The party in the state approached the national office to arrange so that we will be able to pay for more years for the rentage off this facility. The national obliged us and sent us money to renew it for seven years.

“The governor (Obaseki) decamped to PDP and in a military way, they took us out of this secretariat. Destroyed all our properties, took our vehicles and drove us out of this place.

“At that time, we complained to the Inspector General of Police and he, in his wisdom agreed that we should take over the secretariat. But because the Commissioner of Police in the state was working hand-in-hand with the then governor, they refused to allow us access. Then, I was the deputy chairman of APC.”