Man Defile 12-year-old Kid in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A 26-year-old barbing salon operator has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old child in Ugborikoko area in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect identified as Volte Bale, was apprehended on January 7 this year, following a complaint by a man from the community (name withheld) at Ugborikoko Divisional Police headquarters.

According to the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, in a statement issued yesterday, the complaint claimed that at about 0800 hours, he received a report from their 12-year-old son that the suspect, a neighbour, invited the victim to his barbing salon where he committed the crime.

“On January 7, 2025, at about 1930 hours, the DPO Ugborikoko Division received a complaint from a man (name withheld) of Ugborikoko community, that at about 0800hours of January 4, 2024, they received a complaint from their 12-year-old son (name withheld) that their neighbour one Volte Bale, 26, invited him to his barbing salon,” he said.

On arriving the salon, Edafe said the suspect logged into a pornographic website and told he child that they should do what they were watching.

“The suspect then allegedly defiled the 12-year-old boy through his mouth and anus, and preliminary investigation also revealed that he has been defiling the victim for the past two years,” he said.

According to Edafe, the Ugborikoko Divisional Police Officer, Agbede Zuokumour Setemi, a no nonsense female police officer and lawyer, detailed her officers to apprehend the suspect and commenced investigations, adding that the “suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

Similarly, the Ugborikoko Divisional Police Officer arrested a 25 years old child trafficker identified as Blessing Kojo Oghenefejiri.

Edafe disclosed that on January 9, 2025, a complainant (name withheld) came to the station and reported that his girlfriend deceived him and his sister that their six weeks old child had died but according to the complainant, he suspected a foul play.

“The DPO Ugborikoko division detailed operative to investigate. The suspect Blessing Kojo Oghenefejiri, a female of 25 years, was arrested, and during investigation confessed that the child did not die but gave the child out to a couple.

“Upon further investigation, it revealed that the suspect also deceived another couple and lied to them that she was gang raped by four men and that the child does not have a father. She then gave the baby away,” Edafe disclosed, adding that “All suspects involved have been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.”