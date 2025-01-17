  • Friday, 17th January, 2025

First City Monument Bank Announces Appointment of Executive Director

Business | 49 minutes ago

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced the appointment of Felicia Obozuwa as Executive Director, Corporate Services and Service Management, following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Felicia brings nearly three decades of experience and a proven track record of excellence to her new position. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable assets to FCMB as it continues to drive strategic growth and innovation.

Felicia is a seasoned banking professional with deep consumer, corporate, and commercial banking expertise. In her current role, she oversees the Bank’s Operations, Service Management, Human Resources, Training, Administration, Property Development, and Project Management.

She holds a law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, and an MBA from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

We are thrilled to welcome Felicia to our Board. Her passion, expertise, and commitment to excellence make her an ideal fit for this position.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.