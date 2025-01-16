Okpala: NFF Must be Blame If Super Eagles Fail to Qualify for 2026 World Cup

. Chelle’s mid-qualifier appointment is not an excuse

As Nigeria’s ex-internationals continue to express their opinions on the recent appointment of Mali’s Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, former Super Eagles midfielder, Sylvanus Okpala, has expressed his concerns following the erstwhile Les Aigles as the head coach of the Nigerian national team.

The former Lens defender was recently unveiled as the new boss of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions by the NFF.

The Nigerian football community and the former Enugu Rangers midfielder have not been pleased with this, and they have also weighed in on his appointment.

The ex-international emphasised the importance of 2026 World Cup qualification for Nigerian football, and that missing the tournament again would be a huge failure.

“The point is that if we don’t qualify for the World Cup, we have failed,” he told Brila FM “NFF has every right if that’s the coach they want, but he has to qualify us for the World Cup. If he doesn’t do that, he has failed.”

The Super Eagles missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing to Ghana on the away goals rule, and a second consecutive absence from the global stage would undoubtedly be devastating.

“Nigeria cannot afford not to go to the World Cup for the second time. It will be very disastrous for Nigerian football. It’s becoming difficult, but it is not impossible; there is still room with six games left,” he added.

Chelle, recently appointed by the NFF, faces the tough task of winning the remaining qualification games to ensure Nigeria’s spot in the event co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The outspoken former player also urged the NFF to hold themselves accountable for their decisions and not to use Chelle’s mid-qualifier appointment as an excuse for failure.

“So later, they shouldn’t come with the excuse that things had already gone wrong before his appointment because they would have waited until after the qualifiers to appoint him,” he concluded.

With six games left in the qualification process, the pressure is mounting on Chelle and the Super Eagles to deliver the expected results.

Chelle’s first task will be a must-win clash against Zimbabwe and Rwanda, where all eyes will be on him and his troops for victory.