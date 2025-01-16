Lagos Inaugurates EKO Learners Support Programme for WASSCE, NECO Candidates

Funmi Ogundare





The Lagos State Government, yesterday, launched the Eko Learners’ Support Programme for WASSCE and NECO candidates, a comprehensive programme designed to assist senior secondary school candidates in achieving academic excellence.

The initiative has been designed to broadcast a head-start of 320 lessons in 10 different subjects, including – English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Government, History, Literature-in-English and Yoruba on Lagos Television (LTV) and other social platforms, with proficient teachers, who were recruited painstakingly through thorough and rigorous screening.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at the Education Resource Centre, Ojodu, the Commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, explained that the initiative was aimed at investing in the future of the children, state, and nation.

He added the programme is scheduled for 26 weeks in the period leading up to the start of the public examinations with duration of 30 minutes per episode and each episode archived for easy access by learners and teachers.

According to him, “the lessons, after broadcast on television, are archived permanently on social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter). These platforms will enable our candidates to continue to engage privately with these resources, give feedback and ask questions, as well as create a collaborative forum with our faculty of teachers and other learners on the forum/fora.

“While we recognise education as the bedrock of development, it becomes our collective responsibility to provide our students with the necessary tools, resources and support to succeed.”

The commissioner emphasised the need to support improvement of Lagos State candidates in external examinations, particularly in WASSCE and NECO, while taking crucial steps to enhance stakeholders’ commitment towards achieving improved and better performance in students examinations.

He affirmed the state government’s resolve to create a supportive ecosystem that fosters academic achievement, creativity, and critical thinking.

“We believe that every student deserves the opportunity to attain their full potential, regardless of their background or socio-economic status, ” Alli-Balogun stated.

The commissioner maintained that the initiative is an additional support by the ministry through its engagement with the private sector and various initiatives within the education ecosystem to ensure that Lagos State candidates record impressive results in external examinations.

“It is noteworthy to state that these lessons are developed and prepared in accordance with the Lagos State Government approved scheme of work and the WASSCE and NECO syllabus.

“Also, the lessons are prepared and delivered sequentially to enable learners go back and select areas missed out, just as delivery pace will be most convenient to each learner,” the commissioner stressed.

Alli-Balogun urged students to take full advantage of this initiative, as education is a lifelong journey

He thanked the partners, educators, and stakeholders for their productive collaboration and support, saying, “together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students and contribute to the growth and development of our great state.”