First Lady Mourns House Deputy Chief Whip, Wunmi Onanuga

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed shock over the demise of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

The First Lady, in a a release personally signed by her on Thursday, stated inter alia:

“It is with great shock that I learnt of the sudden demise of Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, the entire leadership and members of the House of Representatives, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, her constituents in Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Constituency, and the entire people of Ogun State.

“Her demise is a great loss to her family, the Legislature, Ogun State, Nigeria and the women folk in general.

“Late Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga was an astute politician who demonstrated her leadership capabilities in no small measure as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

“I pray that Almighty God grants her family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”