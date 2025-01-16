  • Thursday, 16th January, 2025

First Lady Mourns House Deputy Chief Whip, Wunmi Onanuga

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* Describes her demise as a great loss to the nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed shock over the demise of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

The First Lady, in a a release personally signed by her on Thursday, stated inter alia:

“It is with great shock that I learnt of the sudden demise of Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, the entire leadership and members of the House of Representatives, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, her constituents in Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Constituency, and the entire people of Ogun State.

“Her demise is a great loss to her family, the Legislature, Ogun State, Nigeria and the women folk in general.

“Late Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga was an astute politician who demonstrated her leadership capabilities in no small measure as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

“I pray that Almighty God grants her family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.