Sacked Rivers PDP Executives Urge Members to Remain Calm

Ex-party spokesperson hails judgement

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The sacked Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State led by Chukwuemeka Aaron said the reason they went on with the congresses was because of an order from a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement by State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Dr Kenneth Yorwika, the party explained that the Abuja Court presided by Justice Peter Lifu gave an order to the party in the state to go ahead with the ward, local government and state congresses.

Yorwika, however, called on all members of the party from the wards, LGA’S and state to be calm over the ruling delivered by Justice Jumbo on the party’s leadership, saying that “our lawyers are studying the kangaroo Judgement that will be immediately appealed by the party.”

Rivers State High Court presided by Justice Stephen Jumbo in Port Harcourt, on Monday, retrained Mr. Aaron from parading himself as the state chairman of PDP.

The court also restrained the ward, local Government and state executives of PDP led by Aaron from parading themselves as executive members of the party in the state.

Justice Jumbo gave the order in his ruling on interlocutory injunction filed by two Port Harcourt-based legal practitioners, Edwin Woko, Love Otuonye, and two others who are members of the party.

The applicants had filed the suit against the National Chairman, State Chairman and nine others members of the PDP loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

They wanted the court to declare null and void the positions of all purported Local Government and Ward Congresses of PDP conducted by the pro-Wike supporters in 2024.

Justice Jumbo in his ruling, said that the ward, local government and state congresses of PDP had no loco standi and were invalid from the onset

Reacting to the ruling by Justice Jumbo, the sacked publicity secretary of party in State, Dr Yorwika, explained that Justice Lifu, while delivering a ruling on the ex-parte application brought by six members of the PDP in Rivers State, asked the acting PDP National Chairman, Iliya Damagum; National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, to proceed with the conduct of the congresses as scheduled.

Yorwika said: “While delivering judgement Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal high court Abuja barred the police, DSS, independent National electoral Commission and seven others from “ Stopping, truncating or disrupting” the conduct of Congresses of the party.

“The Congresses held between July and August 31st 2024, With contestants who won and where inaugurated subsequently.

“Justice Lifu also ordered the PDP and the three national officers to adhere strictly and honour the provisions of the guidelines, adjusted timetable and schedule of activities duly issued and published, pending the determination of a motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed along with the motion ex parte.

“Justice Lifu also restrained PDP and the three national officers from allowing any person who did not obtain nomination form or ad hoc form within the time stipulated in the guideline from running for any elective office of the party or ad hoc or national delegates’ position, pending the determination of the motion on notice already filed.”

He further stated that “A certified enrolled order in respect of the motion ex parte signed by Justice Lifu and the Registrar of the court, Mrs Awase Igba, dated July 23, 2024, showed that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, K. O. Njemanze (SAN), argued the ex parte application on behalf of the six plaintiffs.”

Also reacting to the judgement, former State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Tambari Gbara, said the development is a landmark victory for the rule of law and democratic principles.

“This ruling has brought to an end the controversy surrounding the party’s leadership in the state,” he said.

Gbara commended Justice Jumbo for what he described as “meticulous and impartial consideration of the case.”

According to the former PDP spokesperson, “His ruling, which also invalidated the positions of all purported LGA and Ward chairmen who emerged from the disputed congresses, demonstrates the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of citizens.

“The court’s decision is a significant setback for those who sought to impose their will on the party through illegitimate means. It is a testament to the PDP’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.”

He also urged “all members of the party to remain steadfast and focused, as we work together to build a stronger and more united PDP in Rivers State.”

Gbara stressed that “Under the leadership of Governor Siminialayi Fubara, we will continue to promote the values of democracy, fairness, and justice. We will work tirelessly to ensure that the party’s internal processes are transparent, inclusive, and accountable to all members.

“This judgment is a crucial turning points in our journey towards rebuilding and strengthening the PDP in Rivers State. We are confident that it will pave the way for a more united and focused party, better equipped to serve the people of Rivers State.”

Gbara added that the judgment has “illegalised those executives that emerged through this illegal process, which will give way for a proper congresses in the State, where everyone will be given the opportunity to participate actively as members of the party, not a situation where only one man who is bent on destroying the party, writes names of his supporters and publish as executives of the party at the detriment of other party faithful.”