ID Africa’s Njideka Akabogu Listed Among Top PR Practitioners in Kenya

Regional Manager for East Africa at ID Africa, Njideka Akabogu, was recently listed as one of the Top Public Relations Practitioners in Kenya by the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK).

With a decade of experience in media and communications, Akabogu has consulted for international brands such as Showmax, DStv, Heineken, Paramount and Betway, among others. Her journey, which began as a content strategist and fashion editor, has been marked by achievements and accolades, including a spot on YNaija’s New Establishment List in 2019 and Brand Communicator’s 2022 35 Under 35 Top Marketing Professionals in Nigeria.

Sharing her vision for the future of public relations with PRSK, Akabogu said, “We need to be in a place where the governments and businesses that we serve fully see our value and rely on our guidance for important decisions. If we are serious about communicating for impact, we must not limit our practice to traditional methods. We should lead the change we want to see in the world.”

Akabogu’s recognition also reflects the broader impact and growth of BHM and its subsidiaries across Africa and beyond.

ID Africa, a BHM company, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to helping brands, companies, governments, and organisations all over Africa to communicate with those they care deeply about. With recent expansions into East African markets, including Tanzania and Kenya, ID Africa continues to play a pivotal role in BHM’s mission to provide the most impactful ideas and drive strategic communications for leading brands and organizations.

“The PRSK’s recognition of Njideka is a proud moment for us at BHM and ID Africa. It’s a reflection of the quality of talent on our leadership team in Africa. As we continue to expand our footprint in East Africa and beyond, we remain committed to delivering innovative communications solutions that create value for our clients and partners,” said Femi Falodun, Executive Director at BHM.

Other notable names on the list include Omar Kibulanga, Head of Communications & PR, Mombasa County Public Service Board; Lilian Nganda, Head of Customer Communications and Events, Indian Sub-Continent, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) Region, AP Moller – Maersk; and Eric Kiniti, Group Corporate Relations Director, East African Breweries PLC.