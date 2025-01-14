TMP Project Probe: House C’ttee Faults Absence of Interior Minister, Customs

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has expressed dissatisfaction over the refusal of heads of government agencies to honour its invitation to an investigative hearing.

The Committee on Customs and Excise and the Committee on Interior had invited the Minister of Interior, Comptroller General of Customs, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service and other stakeholders to the investigative hearing on the modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The House of Representatives at two seating had ordered the committees to investigate the modernisation project of the Nigerian Customs Service (e-customs) concession to the Trade Mordeniation Project (TMP) and the role of Webb Fontaine in the E-Customs framework as well as the need to employ modern technology to secure Nigeria’s borders and address the challenges posed by illegal migration and border management.

While the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, was said to be out of the country and could not attend the session with the lawmakers, no reason was given for the absence of the Customs boss and his Immigration counterpart.

A member of the Committee, Olumide Osoba, while expressing concerns over the absence of the Chief Executives said section 88 of the constitution gives the parliament the power to invite any individual to appear before it to offer an explanation and that in such instance, only the Chief Executives of the agencies are to appear before the parliament.

Osoba further said the investigative hearing cannot be held as those representing the Chief Executives were not in position to provide the answers being sought by the parliament.

Furthermore, another member of the Committee, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, said the refusal of the Head of agencies was an afront to the parliament, adding that if they refuse to show up on the next adjourned date, the Committee and the parliament should invoke its powers and recommend their removal from office.

Abiante stressed that their refusal to honour parliamentary invitation would mean that they are either tired of the job or incompetent to carry out their assigned duties.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Customs, Leke Abejide, in his ruling said while the investigative hearing on the customs modernisation had to do with improving government revenue, the second one deals with the security of the nation.

Abejide said despite the busy schedule of the lawmakers, they made time to carry out the national assignment, pointing out that the investigative hearing would have to be shifted to another day, preferably after the passage of the national budget and at a time when the Chief Executives will be available to answer questions from members.

However, the Committee was expected to investigate the concession of the operations of the customs to Trade Modernisation Project and why Webb Fontaine that has managed the collection process are still the ones operating the system.