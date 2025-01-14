  • Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

Firm Hosts Transitioning to Tech for Women Demo Day Tomorrow

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

The Demo Day of the Transitioning to Tech for Women  will hold tomorrow, January 15, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The day celebrates the achievements of the women who have completed a year’s programme in acquiring technology skills and industry expertise.

In a statement, the event’s organiser, asf.africa Chief Executive Officer, Peter Dingba, said the programme was developed to address the gender gap in coding and, generally, the tech industry.

The women have had the opportunity to study Backend Development, Frontend Development, DevOps, and Data Science. Also, they completed a course on The Business of Tech, that would enable them to get technical proficiency and business acumen. 

According to,  Dingba, at the event,  the participants would showcase their projects and inspiring startup pitches from the top 10 participants, who  would get a grant of N1million each, high-level panel discussions, a presentation of the Outstanding Women in Tech Awards (OWITA), and networking opportunities with industry leaders, and ecosystem builders..

Partners and participants expected include United Nations, European Union, GIZ, IFC, United States’ Consulate, Dutch Consulate, Mastercard Foundation, MainOne, Aruwa Capital Management, Jobberman, AWS, leading female tech founders, and prominent media outlets.

