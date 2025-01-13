Govs, Nigerian Leaders Honour Servicemen at Armed Forces Remembrance Day Salute

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia, James Sowole in Abeokuta and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Many Nigerian leaders, including governors, yesterday, honoured fallen military heroes, veterans, and serving men in celebration of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Alex Otti Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, said members of the Nigerian Legion and the entire Nigerian military personnel in active service should be celebrated, given the unquantifiable service they rendered to the nation.



Speaking at an interdenominational thanksgiving service held at the Queen Elizabeth Chapel, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, as part of activities marking the 2025 Nigerian Armed Forces Day, Otti stated that fallen heroes had made huge sacrifices.

“The truth about it is that it is not easy to make sacrifices. You sign up for a job and you know that the chances of dying are 50-50. So, for you to have taken that decision, you deserve to be celebrated, and today we celebrate you,” he said.



The governor stated that his administration would not only celebrate the fallen heroes but also do everything within its power to provide comfortable living for members of the Nigerian Legion in Abia State.

He directed his Special Adviser on Security “to sit with the leadership of Nigerian Legion, so that we see how we can make life easier for them and their families.

“So, today, we are not just remembering, we are also celebrating you, the indefatigable men and women of our armed forces for the day and night that you spend on duty to ensure that we sleep with our two eyes closed.”

Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, called on Nigerians to join hands with government at all levels to build a country where unity and peace will continue to prevail over division and silence the echoes of conflict.

Abiodun made the call during a special church service held to mark the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

The governor also called on the people to ensure that the legacies of the fallen heroes remained alive. He stated that they fought for the territorial integrity of the country.

He said, “Today, let us pledge to honour their memory not only with ceremonies but with actions. Let us build a Nigeria where unity prevails over division, where peace silences the echoes of conflict, and where the sacrifices of our heroes inspire us to serve one another selflessly.”

Abiodun added that the welfare of the families of the country’s fallen heroes should not rest solely on the shoulders of the Nigeria Legion, but should be a shared responsibility of the people of Nigeria. He added that their sacrifices should be enshrined in the heart of the country’s history and the fabric of the collective consciousness of the people.

Hope Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, assured Imo people that soon, those involved in kidnapping for commercial purposes in the state will not have a hiding place any more, as government was already deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to bring them to book.

Uzodimma assured that God would not fail to help the state expose all those hiding in the bushes to perpetrate crimes in Imo State.

He gave the assurance while speaking at the end of an interdenominational church service to mark the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at Government House Chapel, Owerri.

While thanking the congregation for joining the armed forces to celebrate the Mass as a prelude to January 15 ceremony proper, the governor reiterated that the celebration was necessary because “the peace we enjoy today is as a result of the supreme price some of our brothers and sisters paid to keep the nation together and give us peace”.

He stated, “It is in the wisdom of the federal government that the period is set aside to pray for the souls of these our brothers and sisters, and to commiserate with their families to bear the loss with fortitude.”

Uzodimma said Imo State was doing its best to support the armed forces to keep and maintain peace, stating, “The ugly stories of yesterday about Imo State is now a thing of the past.”

Biodun Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, saluted the men and officers of the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and bravery against those carrying out terror attacks against Nigeria in some parts of the country.

Commending the federal government for supporting the military to defend the country, Oyebanji hailed the appointment of Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff, saying appointing an Ekiti man to such position is historic and heart-warming.

The governor spoke at an inter- denominational church service to mark the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at Government House Chapel, Ado Ekiti, on Sunday.

Oyebanji, represented by the deputy governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, commended the military for remaining undaunted despite losing many of their officers and men to the fight against terrorists operating as Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers.

He urged Nigerians to continually lend support to soldiers fighting at the battlefields to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity and the families of war veterans, who had either paid the supreme price or suffered infirmities in the course of defending the country.

Stating that Nigerians won’t forget the exploits of the war veterans, the governor said the service was organised to remember and pray for the brave military officers and soldiers who fought in various battles to defend the unity of the country.