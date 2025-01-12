  • Sunday, 12th January, 2025

Lakurawa Kills Two Immigration Officers, One Other in Kebbi

Nigeria | 46 minutes ago

Armed group, Lakurawa, yesterday in a fresh unprovoked attack killed two immigration officers and one civilian at Kangiwa border, in Kangiwa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to our source who is a security personnel and who doesn’t want his name mentioned, the armed immigration officers were around a place where a transmitting mast would be installed when the armed group struck, killing two of their officers and one civilian.

The transmitting mast is expected to detect movements around the border and send information directly to their database.

Kebbi police imagemaker, SP Nafiu Abubakar and his counter-part from the immigration did not respond to calls for enquiries and text message.

As of the time of filling this report, there were no official statement from the immigration and the Police regarding the latest attack.

