Drop Ride App Launched with Security Feature, Provides 1000 Jobs

Ayodeji Ake

In a bid to ensure starters of riders and drivers, a new transportation company, DROP Innovation Limited, has launched a ride app with a security dial feature.

Drop has officially been launched in Lagos, Ibadan, and Abuja, with affordable and reliable services.

Drop Innovations Limited is a dynamic and forward-thinking ride-hail and mobility solutions company. “We are dedicated to transforming transportation across Nigeria and beyond by offering efficient, safe, and customer-centric services,” the company said.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of DROP, Moyosore Oladehinde, explained that the Drop is offering 8.5 per cent commission for drivers

She said: “We will take 8.5 per cent and the drivers will have the rest. Our mission is to build trust and ensure customer satisfaction through 24-hour customer service and continuous service improvements.

“Our company plans to recruit 1,000 drivers across Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan within the first six months of operations. To achieve this, our company aims to partner with car dealers to support drivers with vehicle accessibility.”

The Director of Lagos Transport Operations, Mr. Olasunkanmi Ojowuro, in his remarks, commended concerted efforts together to solve transportation problems with security measures.

“Drop’s initiative will contribute to reducing traffic and fostering an eco-friendly environment. I urge the company to maintain strict adherence to regulations,” he said.