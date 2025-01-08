PDP Dumps Anyanwu, Accepts Ude-Okoye as National Secretary

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has recognised Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye as the substantive national secretary of the party.

But the embattled national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has said he has applied for a stay of execution of the Court of Appeal judgement as well as to the Supreme Court.

He accused the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, of playing politics as the party was on break and has not officially received the court of appeal judgement

Speaking on the aftermath of the assault on Sun newspapers reporter, Ndubiisi Orji, at the party secretariat on Monday, Ologunagba said, “After due consultations with the National Legal Adviser of the party, Ajibade Adeyemi, and the party’s belief in the processes of rule of law and due practice, we have no other alternative than to accept Ude Okoye as the national secretary pending any appeal from the supreme court.”

Ologunagba said the judgement of the court was a declarative judgement that, ”even at that, that the former national secretary, Senator Samuel Ogidan decides to go to court, then, he has to obtain the permission of the court of appeal to enable the stay and consequently an appeal, to the supreme court

“As a party, we now recognise Ude Okoye because he has the substantive and latest court order, which is so far, the second highest court in the land.”

He explained that both Anyanwu and Ude Okoye went to two federal high courts of concurrent jurisdiction and Ude Okoye went on a further appeal that granted the request of the new national secretary.

”We have no further alternative than to obey the orders of the court of appeal in this matter. It is the highest court at least for now,” he said.

But in his reaction, Anyanwu said he has appealed the judgment of Court of Appeal, and also appealed to the Supreme Court, and was expecting a favourable judgment anytime next week because the court was on break.

”The party has not been officially served, the party like the courts are on break and the party will resume on January 13th, 2025.

”I wonder who and who Ologunagba consulted. He is just playing politics. The National Working Committee had not met, so who did Ologunagba consult to say that the party had decided? “