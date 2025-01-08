International Breweries Emerges Best Company in Poverty Reduction, Climate Action

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), received multiple awards at the recently held SERAS Africa Sustainability / CSR Awards. The company came tops among other contenders to clinch: Best Company in Poverty Reduction, Best in Climate Action and 2nd Runner up, Most Responsible Organisation in Africa.

The recognitions reflect IBPLC’s strong commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility through impactful initiatives targeted at ensuring the company’s operations contribute positively within its operational environment and across the country.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the company, the Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Director of IBPLC, Temitope Oguntokun, said the awards underscore years of commitment to a sustainable environment and the company’s revolutionary initiatives such as the flagship Kickstart Initiative, the Hero Apprenticeship System, introduction of CNG-Powered Trucks within its fleet, energy transition to a CNG-powered Independent Power Project, Water Stewardship and Circular Economy, among others are testaments to its commitment in fostering social and environmental sustainability.

According to Oguntokun, “We are deeply honored to receive these awards, which affirm our commitment to creating a future with more cheers for our communities and our planet. International Breweries’ ambitious plan is to shape a brighter future by revolutionizing the entire value chain with our Sustainability Goals. We are tackling this challenge through four strategic pillars: Smart Agriculture, Water Stewardship, Circular Packaging and Climate Action. These pillars are carefully aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), ensuring our efforts contribute to a larger, global impact.’’