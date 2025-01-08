  • Wednesday, 8th January, 2025

International Breweries Emerges Best Company in Poverty Reduction, Climate Action

Business | 2 hours ago

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), received multiple awards at the recently held SERAS Africa Sustainability / CSR Awards. The company came tops among other contenders to clinch: Best Company in Poverty Reduction, Best in Climate Action and 2nd Runner up, Most Responsible Organisation in Africa.

The recognitions reflect IBPLC’s strong commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility through impactful initiatives targeted at ensuring the company’s operations contribute positively within its operational environment and across the country.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the company, the Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Director of IBPLC, Temitope Oguntokun, said the awards underscore years of commitment to a sustainable environment and the company’s revolutionary initiatives such as the flagship Kickstart Initiative, the Hero Apprenticeship System, introduction of CNG-Powered Trucks within its fleet, energy transition to a CNG-powered Independent Power Project, Water Stewardship and Circular Economy, among others are testaments to its commitment in fostering social and environmental sustainability.

According to Oguntokun, “We are deeply honored to receive these awards, which affirm our commitment to creating a future with more cheers for our communities and our planet. International Breweries’ ambitious plan is to shape a brighter future by revolutionizing the entire value chain with our Sustainability Goals. We are tackling this challenge through four strategic pillars: Smart Agriculture, Water Stewardship, Circular Packaging and Climate Action. These pillars are carefully aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), ensuring our efforts contribute to a larger, global impact.’’

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.