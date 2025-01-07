NFF President Commends Aper Aku Stadium Renovation Progress 

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has expressed profound satisfaction with the ongoing renovation of the Aper Aku Stadium during the Benue State Football Association Gala and Award Night. The prestigious event was held at the Bongos Ikwue Entertainment Center in North Bank, Makurdi.

Gusau showered praises on Monimichelle, the contractor handling the renovation of the iconic stadium, lauding their dedication and the impressive progress made so far.

He highlighted Monimichelle’s consistent updates on the renovation, noting their professionalism and commitment to delivering a world-class facility.

“I am truly satisfied with the day-to-day progress being made on the renovation of the Aper Aku Stadium. Monimichelle has demonstrated exceptional dedication, never failing to keep me informed about their work,” Gusau said. “I have no doubt that once completed, this stadium will meet international standards and will be capable of hosting matches for the Super Eagles and other international teams.”

The NFF president also extended his gratitude to the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, for entrusting Monimichelle with the renovation project.

Gusau applauded the governor’s vision and belief in the contractor’s capabilities, stating that the decision to award the contract to Monimichelle was a wise and commendable one.

“The Governor has made no mistake in awarding this contract to Monimichelle,” Gusau added. “This project reflects his commitment to promoting sports development in Benue State and Nigeria as a whole.”

The Aper Aku Stadium, once a beacon of sporting excellence in Benue State, is undergoing a major transformation to meet modern standards. Upon completion, it is expected to revitalize sports in the region and serve as a hub for both national and international football events.

The Gala and Award Night, which celebrated outstanding contributions to football development in Benue State, provided a platform to recognize the collaborative efforts of stakeholders working to enhance sports infrastructure in the state.

Gusau’s commendation of the Aper Aku Stadium project underscored its significance as a milestone for the state’s sports sector.

As renovation works progress, the anticipation for the unveiling of the new Aper Aku Stadium continues to grow, with sports enthusiasts eagerly looking forward to a modern facility that will put Benue State on the global football map.