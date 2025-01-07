2027: Oladele Declares Interest to Contest Oyo Guber

Segun James

As the match towards 2027 general election begins in earnest, Chief Saheed Oladele, the Baàmeko of Ibadan Land, has declared interest to contest the governorship of Oyo state.

Oladele, a young entrepreneur, educationist explained that his decision to enter the race was influenced by pressure from the people of the state.

He attributed the nickname to his long-standing commitment to honesty, citing his past actions as a testament to his integrity.

Oladele said:”From turning down bribes while serving as a toll collector in 2002 to returning excess money to a petrol attendant in 2018 and refunding a significant sum in 2021, this reputation for honesty has earned me the respect of many.

“My track record of integrity was further recognised in 2023 when I was honoured with the prestigious Gani Fawehinmi Outstanding Integrity Award, presented by renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana SAN.”

He described himself as a man who possesses everything needed to transform the state’s fortunes into what the people desire.

Oladele stated that his ambition to become the next governor of the state was not of his own making, but the result of pressure from the people who believe in his ability, capability, experience, integrity, and youthfulness.