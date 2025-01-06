Police Apprehend 50 Suspected Vandals, Recover 25 Manhole Covers, Three Vehicles

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have successfully apprehended no fewer than 50 suspects involved in the vandalising public infrastructures in the territory.

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, Olatunji Disu made this disclosure Monday in Abuja while parading the suspected vandals.

He said that the operatives who apprehended the suspects during a routine and targeted operation, also recovered 25 manhole covers, three vehicles, vandalized solar street lights, galvanized rods used in the construction of flyovers, other tools used in vandalizing these government installations, and several other exhibits at various panteka hotspots in Kabusa, Garki, Mabushi and Wuse.

He averred that the diversity and volume of recovered items during the operations highlight the extensive and organised nature of these syndicates, whose activities have caused significant harm to public infrastructure projects and services in the FCT.

Investigations, Disu said revealed that these individuals operate as part of a larger network, selling stolen manhole covers to scrap dealers.

According to him, “This criminal activity endangers the lives of the general public by creating hazards on roads and walkways while undermining the integrity of public infrastructure.

“I want to emphasize that the FCT Police Command and our sister security agencies operate a zero-tolerance policy toward acts of vandalism and theft that undermine public infrastructure and safety.

“This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting the critical infrastructure of the Federal Capital Territory.

“We will continue to ensure that all those responsible for these criminal acts are brought to justice”.

Noting that the Command has successfully arrested groups of suspects involved in the vandalism and theft of manhole covers within the territory, the commissioner said that the menace of vandalism, poses serious risks to public safety and infrastructure.