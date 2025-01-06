Dokubo Warns Oil Thieves, Kidnappers to Stay Clear of Rivers Communities

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The newly installed traditional ruler of Torusasama Piri in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo has warned oil thieves, kidnappers, and land grabbers operating around his communities in Kalabari axis of the state to leave the area or face full wrath of the law.



Dokubo gave the warning when residents of his communities also known as Elem Kalabari came to celebrate with him on 2025 New year day, after the Ekine Sekiapu traditional rites had been performed.

He said, “Illegal oil bunkering destroys the environment and pollutes the waters which affects the livelihood of our people who are fishermen.



“If you know anyone involved in oil bunkering around here or who has an oil bunkering point here, be he your friend or relative, no matter how highly placed, tell them I said enough is enough.

“They must pack and leave otherwise, we will catch them, deal with them before handing them over to the government. We won’t tolerate such in this kingdom anymore.”



He also warned drug lords and sea pirates, who have been plying their nefarious trade in Elem Kalabari and neighbouring communities, saying, “Illicit drugs destroys the mind of its users and makes them useless to themselves and the society.

“Those who are involved in such business will not be tolerated in this vicinity henceforth. They must leave our land immediately.”