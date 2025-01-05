J9C to Explore Business and Policy Strategy in Nigeria at 13th Anniversary Lecture

Foremost socio-economic group, January 9 Collective (J9C), has announced that business and policy strategy in Nigeria will be the focus of its 13th anniversary lecture which will be held on Thursday, January 9, at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

The lecture, themed “Business and Policy Strategy: Examining the Role of Reform in Enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria,” will bring together thought leaders, policymakers and business executives to discuss critical reforms needed to drive sustainable economic growth and improve the business environment in Nigeria.

A statement by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, on Saturday said the event will be chaired by the Chairman of Coleman Wires & Cables, Chellarams Plc and Artee Industries Ltd, Otunba Solomon Onafowokan.

Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, will deliver the keynote address.

Adding depth to the conversation will be a panel of renowned experts including Managing Director of Fina Trust Microfinance Bank, Adedeji Popoola; Vice Chair, Africa, ICC World Chamber Federation, Toki Mabogunje, and Nairametrics Founder, Ugo Obi-Chukwu.

Royal Father of the Day is Oba Dr. Olubayo Windapo, the Alara of Ara Kingdom in Osun State, who will lend his imperial presence and cultural perspective to the occasion.

Speaking ahead of the event, J9C Captain, Kingsley James, said the anniversary lecture aims to foster dialogue around policy reforms and their impact on creating a more enabling environment for businesses in Nigeria.

“It promises to provide actionable insights for stakeholders across various sectors. That is why we have chosen speakers who are accomplished economists, policy strategists, financial analysts, entrepreneurs and advocates for SME growth.

“Without doubt, the daring reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu from the moment he was sworn in on May 29, 2023 have had far-reaching effects on Nigerians irrespective of what sections they belong to. As a collective we believe in the transformative power of quality engagements and will continue to live up to our mission of putting Nigeria first.

“As it is our tradition, the 13th J9C anniversary lecture is open to business leaders, policymakers, academics and interested members of the public. ” Mr James added.

J9C was established in Lagos on January 9 2012 by a group of friends and colleagues with the conviction that every Nigerian has a vital role in nation-building and development.

It celebrated its first anniversary in 2013 with the introduction of an annual lecture to further project the members’ common values and love for Nigeria and its people.

The annual lecture has become recognised as a gathering for intellectual discussions that drive economic growth and national development.

Speakers and special guests at past lectures include Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; former Governor Segun Oni of Ekiti State; former Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje; former executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, and Alara of Ilara-Epe, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo.

Others include Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal; Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Akin Oyebode; Media Proprietor and Producer, Funmi Iyanda; Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu; Director, Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Prof Anthony Kila, Founder, LEAP Africa, Ndidi Nwuneli; Executive Director, Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun, and theatre director and journalist, Ben Tomoloju.