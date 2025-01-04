Ola Aina : Torn Between Citizens and Forest Contract

With captain and old reliable, Kyle Walker, far from his best so far this season and, possibly be shipped out of the Etihad Stadium this winter transfer window, Manchester City are turning to Super Eagles wing back, Ola Aina, as a replacement for the old war horse. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are putting pressure on the Nigerian to agree to a new deal with the club. The 2023 AFCON silver medallist is therefore at crossroads between pitching tent with Pep Guardiola and signing a new contract with the Tricky Trees

Manchester City have reportedly identified Ola Aina as a Kyle Walker replacement, but Nottingham Forest are looking to tie the right-back down to a new deal. Forest have been one of the shocks of the season in the Premier League. After half of the campaign, they find themselves third on the table, behind Liverpool.

A number of the City Ground players have stood up this term, including right-back, Aina, whose form has been such that huge club, City, are tracking him.

The Premier League champions see Aina as a long-term replacement for current right-back Walker and with the Nigerian’s contract up in the summer, there could be danger of the Citizens snapping him up.

Aina’s form has been such that respected Skysports pundits, Jamie Carragher named him in his team of the season so far at the halfway mark in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has equalled his highest Premier League goals tally, and has helped his side concede no more than a goal a game this term.

However, Manchester City may have suffered a blow in their efforts to sign the Nottingham Forest defender, as the Tricky Trees are optimistic of agreeing a new deal with.

The ex-Fulham man has been an unexpected success story for Nuno Espirito Santo’s surprise package, who entered 2025 in third place in the Premier League table.

Formerly a left-back, Aina has switched to the opposite flank to excellent effect this season, scoring two goals in 19 Premier League appearances for the Tricky Trees.

The 28-year-old has found the back of the net in victories over West Ham United and Brentford, largely playing as an out-and-out full-back but also doing a job as a wing-back.

However, Aina is now in the last six months of his existing contract at the City Ground, meaning that he is free to begin discussing pre-contract terms with foreign clubs.

Forest signed Aina on a free transfer from Torino in 2023, but if he does not extend his terms, they will have no choice but to entertain offers this month if they wish to recoup a small fee for his services.

Manchester City are alleged to be keeping a close eye on the situation, but according to Football Insider, Forest are keeping their fingers crossed that they will soon find an agreement over a new deal.

Forest have supposedly been in dialogue with the defender’s agents for some time, and there is optimism from both sides that a renewal will go through without any major roadblocks.

Santo’s side qualifying for the Champions League or any other European competition would significantly boost their chances of keeping Aina, who had his terms extended by 12 months last summer.

Man City’s reported interest in Aina comes at a time when Walker is being strongly linked with an exit from the Etihad, where the Englishman is now in the last 18 months of his agreement.

A reliable performer in Guardiola’s backline for several years, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has come in for scathing criticism this season and is seemingly coming towards the end of his Premier League career.

A return to boyhood club Sheffield United has been mooted for the 34-year-old Walker, who is understood to be weighing up his options for a possible exit either in January or the summer window.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles captain and Chelsea legend, John Mikel Obi has heaped praise on Aina, acknowledging his impressive performances in the ongoing Premier League season.

Aina, a graduate of Chelsea’s academy, has been a standout player for Nottingham Forest under Nuno Espírito Santo, featuring in all 19 league games so far.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel, who once shared the pitch with Aina during their time at Chelsea, applauded the defender’s development and all-around improvement.

“He has had a good season so far,” Mikel said. “One thing he has added to his game this season is that he’s defending well. He is putting in a lot of crosses now and, of course, chipping in a couple of goals as well, which is absolutely fantastic to see.”

The 28-year-old’s stellar form earned him recognition as Nottingham Forest’s Player of the Month for November. He also won the Goal of the Month award, further cementing his importance to the team.

Mikel continued “Listen, we all knew he was a fantastic player at the club. He has gone to Forest and has been playing well since returning to the Premier League from Italy.”

Aina’s consistent displays have made him one of Nottingham Forest’s key players this season, as the Tricky Trees continue to push for success in the Premier League.

It, however, remains to be seen if Aina would stay at the City Ground and continue his stellar performance or seek a new challenge at the Etihad Stadium