RE: MAN OF THE YEAR

John Mayaki argues that the recognition accorded President Bola Tinubu is earned

A section of the media often perceived as critical of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his administration, and his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken an unexpected and commendable decision.

THISDAY Newspaper, through its Board of Editors, has named President Tinubu its Man of the Year 2024. In their statement, the editors noted: “In the face of mounting challenges and hardships, the President has remained determined and unfazed, marching on with audacious reforms to transform Nigeria.” They concluded that no individual, on a fair balance of scales, could challenge the President’s impact in 2024.

This decision is a laudable demonstration of journalistic integrity. It speaks to the critical role of the media in promoting a fair and egalitarian society. When viewed in the context of public perception, particularly of THISDAY and its sister outlet, Arise News, this recognition is even more significant. Owned by Prince Nduka Obaigbena, both platforms have been regarded as highly critical of the Tinubu administration, a perception that has fueled skepticism in certain quarters.

This honor on President Tinubu as Man of the Year, tells of how THISDAY challenges this narrative and reinforces the media’s commitment to recognizing merit and leadership beyond biases.

In their evaluation of President Tinubu, the editors wrote: “From merely providing leadership to introducing very unpopular but promising reforms, Tinubu has proven to be a daring and gritty leader, driven by conviction rather than sentiment.”

They mentioned key reforms, including the removal of the petroleum subsidy, floating of the Naira, fighting for local government autonomy, proposed tax reforms, among others.

They, however, acknowledged missteps in Mr. President’s early days, but THISDAY noted that Tinubu has remained focused on his goals, undeterred by external noise and criticism.

Unfortunately, some public officials avoid platforms like THISDAY or Arise News, labeling them as “oppositional” media. This mindset creates undue pressure on media houses to align with political narratives instead of maintaining their role as independent truth tellers.

Despite these challenges, THISDAY and Arise News have built formidable reputations, sparking national conversations and holding leaders accountable. Their willingness to critique and, at the same time, recognize the administration’s achievements, tell so much of their professionalism.

The decision to honor President Tinubu after rigorous scrutiny is simply telling us that criticism and recognition can coexist in responsible journalism. It also encourages leaders to strive for excellence, knowing their efforts will be acknowledged regardless of past criticisms.

What THISDAY’s choice brings to fore is that the media has no role to cheerlead the government or act as an unrelenting adversary. Instead, it is to critically evaluate leadership and promoting societal progress through balanced reporting.

As I congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this recognition, I must commend THISDAY Newspaper and its Board of Editors for this bold and professional decision. It challenges stereotypes, reinforces the media’s role as an unbiased observer, and sends a powerful message: leadership and achievements should be recognized, regardless of perceived alliances.

On a final note, as citizens, we must support and protect the independence of our media for the collective good of society. Thank you, THISDAY Newspapers, thank you, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, for reminding us that the media has an unmistaken role in shaping a better Nigeria.

Mayaki is a Journalist, Historian and Diplomat