Expert Advocates Comprehensive Regional Planning for Development

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





An expert in Regional Planning, Prof. Babatunde Agbola has called for a comprehensive master plan to incorporate local communities for even development.

Agbola who spoke with newsmen at Ikinyinwa-Ijesa shortly after the Annual General Meeting of Mesinyinwa Supreme Club, Ikinyinwa in Obokun local government area of Osun State, said doing plans for each city in isolation was not good enough.

He noted that when there is a regional plan, each town will know its location and its boundary and prioritise projects for execution, adding that it is the duty of local and state governments to champion the cause of master plans.

For the local communities, Agbola disclosed that there is the village or rural planning for everything to be in its rightful place for a colourful environment and harmonious neighbourliness.

He said: “In Ikinyinwa community, in Obokun local government of Osun State, we have a master plan and in fact, what we are doing now is a regional plan that will incorporate Iponda, Ilase and Ikinyinwa communities. The drone has been flown, it is only one aspect that we have not consummated and that will be done this dry season.

“Obokun local government can have a master plan for Ibokun and the local governments as a whole, likewise other local governments of the state. And don’t forget, these three towns I am talking about are already inter-merged.

“Doing a plan for each of the cities is not good enough but when you have a regional plan, each town knows its location and its boundary and we come together and do it, that is the essence of regional planning.

“Ordinarily, it is the duty of the local government more so now that they will be getting their allocations directly from the federation account as from January. The local government and state government can now help in the execution of the plans that include roads, and other infrastructures.

“Each master plan is comprehensive and the government can now ask each community which of the amenities should be prioritised in terms of execution.”