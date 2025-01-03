At 80, Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai’s Life of Faith, Miracles, and Enduring Legacy

Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai has been pivotal in shaping Nigeria’s Christian landscape and beyond for decades. His life’s work has been marked by countless miracles, deliverances, and transformations, inspiring generations of believers. A shining example of faith, perseverance, and dedication to the Gospel, Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai is now poised to mark a major milestone – his 80th birthday on January 7, 2025.

As he prepares for this celebration, he reflects on his remarkable journey, sharing stories of his childhood, his encounter with the divine, and the pivotal moments that have defined his ministry.

In this exclusive interview with MARY NNAH, he offers wisdom and insights on faith, leadership, the state of the nation, and his vision for the future

Congratulations on your upcoming 80th birthday! As the clock ticks down to January 7, 2025, how do you feel about reaching this remarkable milestone?

It doesn’t mean much to me. It’s just the beginning of a new beginning. God has been more than faithful. And he has supplied all my needs according to His riches in glory. And he’s been great. There is none as wonderful as He is.

Reverend, can you take us back to the moment that changed the course of your life? How did you receive the call to ministry, and what was your initial response?

It all began with a profound encounter that would alter my life’s trajectory. I recall a pivotal moment at Khana County Council Secondary School in Rivers State, where I crossed paths with a man known locally as ‘The Mad Man’, Deco.

A mad man came to our school and sacked the entire school. He sacked everybody. As we were all running from the mad man “DECO” God said to me, you also can sack the mad man. So I commanded him to roll out of the school. And to the shock, he (Deco), began to roll out of the school. While he was rolling, he said, do you know that I am naked? When a madman discovers he is naked, that is an obvious indication and evidence that he’s been healed. I was about 10years plus. He was very tall, well fed and groomed.

Sequel to that incident, my headmaster came and said to me, “At this tender age you are already in juju activities. I said to him, Sir, I gave my life to Christ and that I am born again Christian. And that at the mention of Jesus Christ, all things were possible. My headmaster was surprised at my replies. He now added that, from tomorrow, you will start our prayer meetings in the school. You are now our Pastor. Every morning you will lead us all in the morning prayer for the school.

Was that encounter a confirmation of God’s power at work for you?

It’s not just about the power God has invested in me, but about the power He can invest in anyone who has received the baptism of the Holy Spirit.

When you receive the baptism of the Holy Spirit, it simply means you can do the impossible. It means that God has endowed you with power. Power means the ability to change the future of people, the lives of people, and the health of people. I was amazed the other morning when people were healed during our services. I am amazed that miracles have been going on without limit and without hindrances. Since I answered the call to serve God.

At just 10 years old, you were already involved in the deliverance ministry. Looking back, how did you process that experience at such a tender age?

I didn’t quite understand it at all. To me, it was an unfolding situation. It was about me discovering what God can do. Discovering what God is doing and what this God promises to do.

How did your parents respond to that extraordinary experience?

By then, my father had passed away. My parents weren’t Christians, and I was living with my uncle in Ogoni. They weren’t even aware of the spiritual journey I was on, or what God was doing in my life.

God had promised that there would be an endowment of power. He had promised he would do great, great things and new things. That was what was happening then. These miracles continue to happen to this day. In fact, as recently as November 2024, we witnessed a remarkable outpouring of healing during our programme in Enugu, where numerous people experienced divine restoration.

How do you feel when you witness a remarkable miracle taking place?

It is not about me. It’s about God, doing what he promised to do in the life of his people. The only part I play is to do whatever God asks me to do. It is not about me. It’s about God making a promise and fulfilling the promise and sustaining the promise over the years and still fulfilling till tomorrow.

You mentioned that your father passed away when you were very young. How did you and your mother manage to cope during that difficult time?

Yes! He was killed in 1955. My uncle took me to Ogoni, when my father was killed. My uncle took me to Ogoni, to help my mother and to help me get educated. This turned out to be my arrival to the Promised Land. I started schooling, and as God will have it, I gave my life to God in the Assembly of God Church. This is the genesis that brought about who I am today.

What was it like growing up without your father’s presence?

Before I went to Ogoni, God gave me wisdom on how to generate wealth with the money I made. And from that money my mother was able to cater for my siblings and I.

My mother was not a pastor. She did not even know what was happening around her. But she took note of what happened. She often wondered what had changed me. I was no longer rascally or troublesome as other young boys. Though an old man has spoken to her about my future and told her that this child is not her own. She was instructed not to allow me to cook, or be a houseboy and that God has a hand in my future. This added more value to my person. My mother had lost one or two children before I came to stay. So, she was willing to work around me, cook and take care of my needs, if that would keep me alive for her sake! So I was not allowed to work.

Could you share about a specific day that was particularly challenging – a day of tragedy or a day when it seemed like God wasn’t answering your prayers?

As God began to use me, I had the privilege of attending a Bible school in Miami, Florida. God’s favour was upon me, and I made friends who invited me to minister in various states across America. A pastor friend, Dright Marable, took me to Yongi Co’s convention, where we successfully smuggled Bibles into China.

I guess the devil got angry. God revealed to me that the devil attempted to harm my wife. I prayed fervently, and God assured me that the enemy’s plans would only go as far as He permitted. Though my wife almost drowned, she was miraculously saved but my two children and two cousins, who were in the car that fell off the bridge, got drowned. Before we left Uyo, that morning, I discovered that my printing press had been robbed of all movable items. Then, while we were trying to retrieve the dead, news came that our bus which was conveying some of our members to burial was involved in an accident but no one died. Truly speaking, that was a day of tragedy.

Coincidentally, God revealed to a brother that the devil had planned the worst to kill my wife and to discourage me. But God did not let all that to happen.

Surprisingly and shockingly too, I still went to preach the next morning after the children’s burial. I was deeply grieved but God is faithful and doing His bidding.

Following that tragic event, how did your life unfold?

We moved on. God has rewarded us overwhelmingly over the years. And he is still rewarding us overwhelmingly till date. Of course, God has honoured His word and has been faithful in performing his word.

I understand that your Greater Lagos Crusade for Christ in 1986 had significant repercussions. Can you tell me more about what transpired and how it led to the formation of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in 1986?

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) was founded as a sequel to the transformation Greater Lagos for Christ in May 1985. We had an overflow at the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos. We had over 23,000 prayer volunteers and turned Lagos into a prayer parlor. I picked those words, because those are the things that will draw or paint a vivid picture of what transpired at the national stadium, Surulere.

We had over 5,000 boys choir singing throughout the duration of the crusade. So that was the gathering that metamorphosed into what is called Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), which had become a national organisation all over Nigeria. And over the years, it has grown and is still growing.

In that gathering also, we were able to reward 3,000 councilors who had to counsel young and new converts. And we were to hire 84 buses a day for 8 days. Before now, it was believed to be impossible. But we did it with God on our side. We were strategic in our thinking, involving every church in Lagos.

Let me tell you something, I invested six months in planning and relocated to Lagos. I had to live in Lagos for six months in an attempt to actualise that dream. It is no more a dream today, it is a reality and a history.

So, after that, what has been the state of PFN today?

There was no PFN before then. We gave birth to it. After the pregnancy that delivered PFN in 1985, we were able to spread to every part of Nigeria. In fact, I remembered the leftover money after the program was given back to PFN. And amazingly, every part of Nigeria cooperated and supported the program and the dream and the desire. This was, to me, very confusing. People that did not even know what the program was all about invested their money, their time, before and after PFN. And it is still being sustained till now.

Can you share the pivotal moment that led to the evolution of the Greater City Crusade for Christ?

The Greater City Crusade for Christ originated from organizing city-wide crusades, which eventually grew into the One Million Man Crusade. Notably, the One Million Man Crusade emerged after the formation of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), which played a crucial role in expanding the crusade nationwide.

It’s an unexpected event. In a way, they were expected events. We knew that the impossible would happen, that the cripples would walk and the blind would see. And amazingly, those miracles are still going on till now.

For example, years back while in Owerri, I announced that the three cripples present in that meeting would walk. Two were born as cripples but God was going to help them walk home. What does that mean? We were simply saying that what was thought to be impossible was not only going to be possible, but that it shall happen without prayer, without shouting. It will become what I call a manifestation of the presence of God. The miracles happened because of the declaration, as directed by the Spirit of God, not because somebody prayed. And that is a miracle of its own.

When these three began to walk away from Owerri Stadium without prayer, without mobilising prayer support, it was unexpected and the crowd became uncontrollable.

What inspired the Wealth Creation Empowerment Scheme?

My wife and I are passionate about liberating the body of Christ from poverty and empowering them to live a life of abundance and comfort. We envisioned assisting Christians with innovative ideas to generate wealth and uplift others. The Uma Ukpai Sustainable Wealth Creation initiative aims to achieve this goal.

The scheme is open to Christians who share our vision of releasing people from poverty’s grasp. As the Bible teaches, we must support one another and contribute to those in need. We believe that every born-again child of God has access to divine provision.

Our Empowerment program, exclusively for fellowship members, offers courses that equip participants with practical skills. In 2023, we empowered 11 young female fashion designers, awarded the overall winner of the Uma Ukpai Fashion Week, and trained 125 participants in various business initiatives.

What is the Blessings of Abraham programme all about?

The Blessings of Abraham programme reminds children of God that, just like Abraham, they can experience divine blessings and favour by submitting to God’s will. Abraham’s unwavering obedience and faithfulness, despite challenges, earned him God’s abundant blessings.

As Genesis 12:1-5 states, God promised Abraham a great nation, wealth, and protection. We believe that if we, like Abraham, fear and obey God, He will similarly bless and favour us, extending His blessings to our children. The programme encourages participants to surrender to God’s rulership and experience the blessings of Abraham in their lives.

Can you share the story of how you met your wife, who has been a vital partner in your ministry?

I got to know her during the war when we all had to return to our villages. To keep ourselves busy, hoping the war will stop soon, we formed a student union meeting to discuss how we could help out in the village and be the eyes and ears of our community. We also took out time to conduct programmes that encourage us and make life meaningful in the midst of tears and hardship. It was in the aftermath of the war, when the harsh realities of death and hardship hit us, that many of us turned to God with renewed fervour. By now, we were no longer children but youths forced by war to face life and plan for a better future.

As I dedicated myself to full-time ministry, preaching in universities, God revealed to me that she would be my life partner. However, it took another three years for God to speak to her heart and convince her of His plan for our lives.

Can you recall the year you met your wife? What was it about her that initially caught your attention?

It was 1975. Nothing particularly, just the voice of God. And the impression God gave, the leading God gave, and the urge God gave.

After 49 years of marriage, you’ve shared countless experiences together. If you could change one thing about her, whether it’s a habit, a characteristic, or something physical, what would that be?

I have not noticed anything worth correcting. I don’t have any knowledge of what can be corrected. Except to accept the fact that we are normal human beings.

What is your sense of fashion?

My sense of fashion? That is what those who know me will say, not me.

Do you like perfume?

Perfume? That’s irrelevant.

If you were not a preacher or an evangelist, what sort of profession would have been preferable?

I can’t think of any.

Interestingly, I understand you also have a background in journalism. Can you tell me more about that?

I read journalism in London School of Journalism for four years, then read theology in Florida.

Let’s switch to something more lighthearted. What kind of dishes do you particularly enjoy?

I eat anything. Because I don’t know how to cook, I eat anything that is presented to me. A man who doesn’t know how to cook will almost enjoy every food that is presented to him.

Looking back to your childhood, what was your vision for Nigeria’s future, and did that dream align with the country’s current reality?

I saw Nigeria as it came, but did not have any preconceived idea. I was expecting nothing, and I rejected nothing. But Nigeria is about the best in the world, and to me it is an exciting place. And the people are friendly, the people are warm-hearted, the people are caring, and the people love God, and the people love one another. To me, that is just the best thing anybody can expect.

What’s the most significant lesson you’ve learned throughout your life’s journey?

One lesson I have learnt is that all things are possible to them that believe. God can do all things.

Do you have any plans to retire?

As life comes, I am not expecting anything special, but I will go with the flow of the currents.

What wisdom can you share with the emerging generation of leaders, drawing from your own enduring legacy as a man of faith?

Just love God and obey him. He is an all-round father. All-knowing father. And has a final say in the affairs of the world.

What’s your parting advice to Nigerians?

That they should love God and respect him and love one another. Nobody is good enough to be your enemy; therefore, nobody should nurse or have an enemy.

My words to Nigeria is that we, in our attempt to improve the world around us, must keep improving ourselves. Let’s make the world better.

For the Nigerian leaders, let them follow the sun. Or, if I use it in a proper expression, let them follow the Bible and obey the Bible. And love whoever is your neighbour. And care for one another.