TCHIANI’S ALLEGATIONS: BETWEEN FACTS AND FICTION

ABDULRAHMAN USMAN LEME dismisses Tchiani’s claims as laughable

There could hardly be a more transparent work of fiction than the allegations made by Niger’s military leader, Brigadier-General Abdourahmane Tchiani, in his widely discussed Christmas Day interview. In this address, he accused Nigeria of conspiring with France to destabilise his country by allying with militant groups in the Lake Chad region. These unfounded claims have ignited a storm of conspiracy theories, deepened divisions in conversations about peace in West Africa, and drawn ordinary citizens of both nations into a polarising narrative—a lamentable farewell to truth.

For the discerning observer, General Tchiani’s interview is a textbook deflection tactic, aimed more at distracting from the state of affairs in Niger than offering a sincere assessment of the geopolitical challenges the country faces. Such diversions are calculated to weaponise public sentiment against imagined enemies, enabling him to rally popular support and extend his grip on power. Niger’s prevailing struggles—marked by crippling economic sanctions and growing diplomatic isolation—provide a clear context for these baseless accusations, which remain devoid of credible evidence.

The reason General Tchiani’s wild tales have even gained traction in Nigeria lies in the toxicity of internal partisan politics. Many who know better or have the means to fact-check the claims have preferred to exploit the story to settle political scores or pursue agendas against the very nation they aspire to lead someday. This marks a low point in Nigeria’s political discourse, where opportunism trumps reason, and lies are embraced with little scrutiny.

General Tchiani’s allegations could have been easily dismissed as tales by moonlight. Yet, the responses from Nigerian officials have been both strategic and potent. From the Minister of Information, Malam Mohammed Idris, to the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Nigerian government has demonstrated that it has nothing to hide. These officials effectively refuted the baseless claims while underscoring Nigeria’s longstanding policy of rejecting foreign military bases on its territory.

In his BBC Hausa interview, Ribadu posed a compelling challenge: What benefit could Nigeria possibly derive from destabilising Niger in an already volatile region? He reassured that Nigeria would never partake in a conspiracy to harm its neighbours, including Niger, Chad, and Benin Republic. Highlighting the historical, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Niger, he dismissed Tchiani’s accusations as unfounded.

The claim of French military bases in Nigeria is one that Niger’s leadership, with its resources for intelligence gathering and access to satellite imaging, could easily verify. Instead, Tchiani, whose nation is renowned for a history of hosting foreign powers on its soil and has merely swapped French presence for another foreign power, opted to unleash innocent journalists on a wild goose chase across purported locations of French military activity. Unsurprisingly, these efforts yielded no evidence to support his claims.

The only “proof” of Tchiani’s fairytales came from a video shared by Mahdi Shehu, a disreputable social commentator. Shehu alleged that France was training Nigerian soldiers and claimed this as evidence of collaboration to destabilise Niger. However, a fact-check by Daily Trust revealed the

video to be from 2013, showing Nigerian troops arriving in Mali as part of an ECOWAS peacekeeping mission alongside French forces. This revelation undermined assertions of Shehu and his co-travellers in his rush to popularise Tchiani’s narrative.

In pursuit of evidence, local and foreign journalists, drawn by the allure of a “juicy story,” visited communities near the Niger-Nigeria border allegedly hosting French military bases. What they found instead was a compelling rejection of Tchiani’s propaganda. In locations like Ruwa Wuri, Balle, and Gada, residents unanimously denied the existence of foreign military activity. Vox pops and interviews painted a picture that directly contradicted the junta’s claims.

Even within Niger, General Tchiani’s allegations have failed to convince many. Nigerien citizens have taken to social media to dismiss his claims as a ploy to deflect attention from his regime’s failures. After 17 months in power following the ousting of democratically elected Mohamed Bazoum, the junta has made little progress in stabilising the country. On the Muduba Mugani podcast, Nigerien commentator Maidalili Namu accused Tchiani of resorting to propaganda to evade scrutiny and shift blame for his administration’s shortcomings.

Tchiani’s credibility has also been eroded by his inability to address Niger’s pressing economic and security challenges. Under his watch, the country has faced an uptick in attacks from militant groups, deteriorating infrastructure, and widespread disillusionment among citizens. Instead of acknowledging these failures, he has chosen to scapegoat Nigeria and other external actors, hoping to unite his fractured base against a fabricated common enemy.

Interestingly, many Nigerien commentators acknowledge Nigeria’s contributions to Niger’s development, including projects like the Kano-Maradi Railway, and its consistent advocacy for regional cooperation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They are also aware of Nigeria’s principled aversion to foreign military bases, a policy underlined by historical events such as Nigeria’s diplomatic fallout with France over nuclear testing in the Sahara Desert. This deeply ingrained principle of sovereignty and self-reliance in foreign policy continues to guide Nigeria’s approach to international relations.

Nigeria’s role as a critical stakeholder in ECOWAS brings to fore its commitment to regional stability. President Tinubu, as ECOWAS Chairman, has actively championed initiatives designed to restore peace in the region, including efforts to mediate in Niger’s political crisis. It is therefore laughable to suggest that Nigeria, under such leadership, would partake in a conspiracy to undermine its neighbour.

The historical, cultural, and economic ties between Nigeria and Niger further highlight the absurdity of Tchiani’s claims. The two nations share a 1,500-kilometre border and a long history of interdependence, from trade to shared security interests. Communities on both sides of the border are deeply intertwined through kinship, culture, and commerce. Any action to destabilise Niger would inevitably have repercussions for Nigeria, making such an endeavour counterproductive.

Nigeria and Niger are bound by a shared destiny that cannot be undone by the ambitions of an individual. This relationship, deeply rooted in history and mutual interests, has endured despite attempts to drive a wedge between the two nations. The path forward lies in strengthening this bond through heightened awareness of divisive tactics. As Nigeria and ECOWAS await Niger’s reconsideration of its withdrawal from the regional bloc, it is laughable to suggest that Nigeria, whose president currently chairs ECOWAS, would sabotage Niger at a time when efforts are focused on fostering unity and stability in West Africa.

Ultimately, Tchiani’s allegations are a stark reminder of the dangers of misinformation in a fragile region. They also reinforce the place of truth in the face of propaganda. This phase is an opportunity for Nigeria and Niger to rise above this manufactured discord. Whether through cultural affinity or shared goals, both nations are challenged to counter the divisive narratives that threaten to undermine their longstanding partnership.

Leme is a project management and development consultant