‘Implement Business-friendly Policies to Grow Economy in 2025’

The Chairman of Oyo State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, has urged the federal government to implement business-friendly policies to grow the nation’s economy in 2025.

Akinyemiju gave the advice in his New Year message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan yesterday.

He charged the government to implement policies that would also reduce tax on food products, support agricultural activities and provide adequate security for the farmers. The Oyo CAN boss urged political leaders to work inline with principles of justice, fairness and equity.

Akinyemiju advised government at all levels and political leaders to see themselves as representatives of God and be transparent for peaceful co-existence in their constituencies.

“Our economic situation is currently going through a tough phase, we understand is for the greater good but let us be accountable.

“We should continue to cooperate with security agencies to ensure that peace and security are sustained in all nooks and cranny of the state and country at large.

“To be security conscious at all times is very important as we are the best security officers for ourselves.

“Criminals must not be encouraged or given any opportunity to operate within our neighbourhood. If you see something, say something,” he said.

He also urged religious leaders to remain faithful to God that called them to His service.

“God who called us knows we have needs, that doesn’t stop us from making our human effort through appropriate planning and implementation.

“Let us be faithful in the line of our various ministries and callings, we all are accountable to God and in due time He will reward us for our labour.

“God sees all that we do, therefore, let each man or woman obey the voice of the inner man in him/her.

“Let us all continue to work/walk in peace, love and harmony, make plans on how to better your life in 2025; the Lord remains gracious to us this year,” Akinyemiju said.