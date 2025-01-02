How the Uma Ukpai Eye Centre has Served as a Beacon of Hope in Rural Nigeria

Come January 7, 2025, the father of Pentecostal Christian movement in Nigeria and The President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, will be 80 years old. Beyond all his evangelical exploits, Rev Ukpai, the Chairman of the King of Kings hospital and Uma Ukpai Eye Specialists Hospital all in Asaga, Ohafia in Abia State, is mostly remembered for how he has served as a beacon of hope for those in rural communities, especially in Asaga Ohafia in Abia State, where the eye centre is situated. Precious Ugwuzor writes

Nestled in the serene town of Asaga Ohafia in Abia State, Nigeria, lies an extraordinary institution quietly transforming lives across rural communities. The Uma Ukpai Eye Centre, an arm of the King of Kings Specialist Hospital, stands as a testament to visionary leadership, compassion, and a commitment to quality healthcare for all.

Established on February 2, 2016, by the renowned Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai and his wife, Dr. Philomena, the Eye Centre has become a beacon of hope, offering clinical, surgical, and optical services to those who previously had little or no access to affordable eye care.

A Visionary Mission

Guided by Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai’s profound belief that “a giver will always find favour with God and man,”

Dr Anya Kalu MBBCh FMCOph FCAI, Consultant Ophthalmologist & Phaco Surgeon, Uma Ukpai Eye Centre, said the eye centre was purposefully designed to serve over 80 rural communities across six local government areas spanning three states. For these underserved populations, where eyecare was once a distant dream, the centre provides a lifeline.

From the outset, he said the eye centre was built with a clear mandate: to deliver quality, accessible, and affordable eye care with zero tolerance for error. This unwavering commitment has earned the facility a reputation for excellence, conferring upon the King of Kings Specialist Hospital the true status of a specialist medical institution.

A Legacy of Innovation

In 2021, he said Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai and his wife undertook a remarkable upgrade of the Eye Center, equipping it with advanced technology for Phacoemulsification Cataract Surgery, commonly referred to as “laser cataract surgery.” This cutting-edge technique, rarely available in rural settings, underscores the center’s commitment to providing world-class care.

The introduction of this technology was met with enthusiasm, even among rural residents, many of whom were already aware of its benefits. “Everyone wants quality,” says Dr. Anya Kalu, the center’s Consultant Ophthalmologist and Phaco Surgeon. “We are very grateful to Reverend and Mrs. Uma Ukpai for this gift of sight to humanity.”

The Uma Ukpai Eye Center is now one of only three facilities in Abia State capable of performing regular Phacoemulsification Cataract Surgery, and it stands out as a rare example of such a sophisticated service in a rural area.

Training the Next Generation

Beyond patient care, the Eye Center is positioning itself as a hub for community ophthalmology training, partnering with higher institutions to groom the next generation of eye care professionals. This forward-thinking approach ensures that the center’s impact will extend far beyond its immediate service area, creating a ripple effect of improved healthcare across Nigeria.

A Testament to Sacrifice and Service

The King of Kings Specialist Hospital, which houses the Eye Center, has been serving the community since its establishment in 1999. Offering 24-hour services across multiple specialties, including internal medicine, general surgery, radiology, and obstetrics and gynecology, the hospital embodies the mission of the Uma Ukpai Evangelical Association: to care for the body while trusting God to heal the soul.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by Reverend and Mrs. Uma Ukpai, Dr. Kalu says, “We may not know what sacrifices you have made, but God sees your labor of love and will reward you.”

A Celebration of Life and Legacy

As Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai celebrates his 80th birthday on January 7th, the gratitude of the communities he has served resonates deeply. Through his vision, countless individuals have regained their sight, their dignity, and their hope.

The Uma Ukpai Eye Center is more than a healthcare facility; it is a symbol of what is possible when faith, compassion, and innovation converge. For the rural communities it serves, it is a beacon of light in every sense of the word.

And from all indications, the journey of the Uma Ukpai Eye Center and the King of Kings Specialist Hospital is far from over. With continued support and innovation, they remain poised to expand their impact, setting a benchmark for rural healthcare not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

As the saying goes, “A river that does not flow out cannot produce good water.” Thanks to Reverend and Mrs. Uma Ukpai, this river of compassion continues to flow, enriching the lives of all who encounter it, Dr. Kalu posited.