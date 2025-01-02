  • Thursday, 2nd January, 2025

Bafarawa: North Must Reject Recycled Old Politicians Leading Us Nowhere

Nigeria | 46 minutes ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Dalhatu Attahiru Bafarawa, has said if Northern Nigeria was to develop, it would have to reject recycled old politicians.

Bafarawa made the assertion in a media parley at his resident in Sokoto stressing that there was  need for youths to take charge of governance in the North.

He noted that the challenges made them to form the Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative, an governmental organisation championing the course of youth in politics.

The former governor, who is the chairman of organisation noted that the aim was to address pressing regional challenges and foster unity.

“Enough of the recycling of the old that has led us nowhere,” he said, urging the youth, who were in majority to vote for credible, young, fresh, visionary leaders with patriotic ideologies.”

Bafarawa stressed the importance of setting aside differences to unite against regional challenges, emphasising the initiative’s goal of transcending religious and ethnic divisions.

