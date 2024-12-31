How Pashione is Showcasing African Fashion Globally

Emma Okonji

Pashione, a fashion-tech and African fashion social commerce platform, is revolutionising the African fashion industry by connecting global consumers with talented designers across the continent.

Pashione is available in All African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Lesotho, South Africa, and Senegal. It boasts a network of over 960 registered vendors. The platform was founded on a passion for African fashion and a desire to empower local designers.

Speaking about the initiative, Founder of Pashione, Michael Fasere, said: “We saw a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between talented African designers and a global audience by providing a platform to showcase their creativity and reach a wider market. Pashione aims to foster economic growth and cultural exchange.”

Speaking on the unique value proposition and what differentiates Pashione from other platforms in its class, Fasere highlighted three key pillars: Authenticity, Sustainability and Community.

For authenticity, he said: “We celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Africa by curating a collection of authentic, handcrafted pieces.” For sustainability, he said: “We are committed to sustainable practices, partnering with eco-conscious designers, and promoting responsible consumption.” In the area of community, he said: “We foster a vibrant community of designers, influencers, and fashion enthusiasts, creating a space for connection and inspiration.”

Meanwhile, to expand its reach across Africa, Pashione has implemented several strategies, such as collaborating with local organizations and industry leaders to build trust and credibility, leveraging digital marketing and social media to reach specific target audiences, and simplifying the process for designers to join the platform and showcase their work.