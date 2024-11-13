Ekong Insists Super Eagles Are in Abidjan to Win and Qualify for AFCON 2025

*22 Eagles train inside Stade Houphouet Boigny with only Sadiq Umar expected

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As Super Eagles with invited 22 players present at their first training session in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire last night, Captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong insisted that the team’s sole objective is to pick all three points at stake and book a place at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Nigeria will take on Benin Republic’s Cheetahs on Thursday evening inside the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny with the Super Eagles needing only a point from the game to qualify for the continental fiesta.

Ekong stressed that Super Eagles were not unaware of the determination of the Beninoise to also win to strengthen their chances of reaching the AFCON Finals in Morocco.

“The match is not going to be easy one because the Beninoise are also chasing a ticket to the final tournament. However, our objective is clear: three points on the night,” the Al-Kholood centre-back in the Saudi Pro League told NFF TVyesterday.

The Super Eagles have fond memories of their AFCON 2023 outings at the same Stade Houphouet Boigny to host tomorrow’s game with the Cheetahs.

It was also at the same venue that Benin created panic in Nigeria’s camp, handing the Super Eagles a 2-1 defeat in their 2026 World Cup qualifier early this year.

But according to Ekong, Eagles will rather take away the positives rather than dwell on the negatives for Nigeria at the Abidjan stadium.

“The stadium is a familiar one for us and we have good memories from the 2023 AFCON. We will rather focus on the positive results we have taken away from here and work hard for another good day in the office on Thursday,” observed the Super Eagles on-field Captain.

As at yesterday, only Spain-based forward Sadiq Umar was being expected as 22 Super Eagles players had their first training in Abidjan. The Real Sociedad forward who was controversially recalled to the team despite not having quality playing time in Spain, is expected to join his teammates this early Wednesday morning.

Apart from Ekong, reigning Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, his likely successor Ademola Lookman, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel, Olaoluwa Aina, Victor Collins and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, and Germany-based forward Victor Boniface all arrived at once on Tuesday morning, before being joined by South Africa-based goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Earlier, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Kelechi Iheanacho had arrived, to join the eight that were in camp on Monday: goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, defenders Gabriel Osho and Bruno Onyemaechi, midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

With 10 points from four matches, seven goals for and none against, Super Eagles are on top of their Group D.

Eagles need only one point from Thursday’s clash to be sure of a ticket to the 35th AFCON, scheduled for Morocco 21st December 2025 to 18th January 2026.