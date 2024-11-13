AXA Mansard Insurance  Bags Three Awards at CIPM HR Oscars

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard Insurance said it clinched three prestigious awards at the 2024 Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) HR Oscars held in Abuja.

The insurance company was recognised for Best HR Practice (Insurance Category), Employee Engagement, and Internal Communications Initiative and was the Second Runner-up in Nigeria for the 2024 HR Best Practice Award.

The CIPM said it promotes excellence in people management through value creation, optimisation of human potential, and standardisation, as well as regulation of Human Resource Management.

According to the organisation, the HR Oscars aims to identify best practices and recognise achievements.

Reacting to the awards, the Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi, said that the awards underscored AXA Mansard’s unwavering commitment to fostering an engaging, stimulating, and progressive workplace for its people.

She said that the company believed that living out its customer-first value should begin with a positive employee experience.

“AXA’s HR policies and practices are thus deliberately tailored to be people-oriented. We are convinced that when we care for our employees, they will care for our customers, and everybody wins. The customers win, the employees are fulfilled, the society is better, and the marketplace prospers,” she said.