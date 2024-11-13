  • Wednesday, 13th November, 2024

AXA Mansard Insurance  Bags Three Awards at CIPM HR Oscars

Business | 4 hours ago

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard Insurance said it clinched three prestigious awards at the 2024 Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) HR Oscars held in Abuja.

The insurance company was recognised for Best HR Practice (Insurance Category), Employee Engagement, and Internal Communications Initiative and was the Second Runner-up in Nigeria for the 2024 HR Best Practice Award.

The CIPM  said it promotes excellence in people management through value creation, optimisation of human potential, and standardisation, as well as regulation of Human Resource Management.

 According to the organisation, the HR Oscars aims to identify best practices and recognise achievements.

 Reacting to the awards, the Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi, said that the awards underscored AXA Mansard’s unwavering commitment to fostering an engaging, stimulating, and progressive workplace for its people.

 She said  that the company believed that living out its customer-first value should begin with a positive employee experience.

 “AXA’s HR policies and practices are thus deliberately tailored to be people-oriented. We are convinced that when we care for our employees, they will care for our customers, and everybody wins. The customers win, the employees are fulfilled, the society is better, and the marketplace prospers,” she said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.