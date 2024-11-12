Hussey College: Varsity Don Advocates Policy Supportive of Education Reform for National Devt

Funmi Ogundare

Professor of Veterinary Parasitology and Entomology, University of Abuja, Maxwell Opara, yesterday, called for policies that support educational reform at local, state, and national levels saying that the move will go s long way in transforming the education system into a catalyst for national development.



Opara who made this call at the annual award and fundraising dinner of the Hussey College Warri Old Students Association (Lagos branch), emphasised the importance of providing high-potential students with access to quality education through scholarships, regardless of socio-economic status.



In his lecture titled ‘Education for Development: Retooling the Secondary School System’, Opara described education as a powerful driver of development that empowers individuals, promotes equality, and accelerates economic growth.



He highlighted the challenges within the secondary education system, including an outdated curriculum, insufficient teacher quality and training, inadequate infrastructure, and the need to strengthen vocational and technical education.



He lamented the state of Nigeria’s education system, referencing UNICEF statistics showing that 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school and that 70 per cent of children aged 10 to 14 cannot read or perform basic math.



These figures, he argued, underscore the urgent need for comprehensive educational reforms.



Key steps, he suggested, include curriculum updates, ongoing teacher training, integrating technology, and fostering equity and inclusion.

“With technology, schools can provide students access to a wealth of learning resources,” Opara stated, adding that, “Through fundraising and collaboration, we can modernise Hussey College’s facilities, equipping students with tools to excel.” He identified interactive whiteboards, laptops, high-speed internet, VR/AR equipment, and STEM labs as essential classroom tools that could enhance learning and engage students more effectively.



Opara urged the alumni to help transform Hussey College and all secondary schools in Nigeria.



“Updating the curriculum, improving teacher quality, integrating technology, and promoting inclusiveness can turn our education system into a catalyst for national development,” he said.



He called on alumni to be the change-makers for the college and society, adding, “Together, we can ensure that Hussey College continues to produce graduates ready to lead, innovate, and drive our nation’s growth.”

Her Royal Highness, Olori Atuwase III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, in her speech, titled, ‘The Need to Give to Our Alma Mater’, stressed that supporting one’s alma mater is about more than maintaining facilities; it’s about nurturing potential and providing hope.

She called for collaboration with the government to improve educational quality and address environmental issues.

“Our paths may differ,” she said, “but we are all working toward building a stronger, more empowered society for our children,” she said.

The college, she stated, stands as a beacon of what a government college should achieve.

According to her, ” Truly, if we leave it to government, government cannot do it for themselves.”

She explained that it is the reason why the palace feels there should be an arm that is supporting government’s effort for quality education, women environment and environmental change.

“I believe that while our foundation caters to people who don’t have, your own students’ association continues to shine brightly.

“We have different paths, but they are working towards the same goal which is building a stronger and more empowered society for our children,” she stated.

Honored with an award for her service to humanity, Atuwase expressed gratitude, calling it a celebration of a shared commitment to service.

“Our lives find true meaning when we break intellectual barriers and help others realise their potential,” she noted.

Earlier, Premium Trust Bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Cyril Osheku, commended the association for its efforts in maintaining the college and encouraged members to support ongoing projects.

National President Emmanuel Ogidi praised the Lagos chapter for its dedication to completing the girls’ hostel and expressed pride in the school’s legacy in education and sports.

The programme featured awards to other members of the association and the launching of N200 million girls’ hostel complete renovation fund.