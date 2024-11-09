Spice Priezt Drops New Single ‘Stamina’

Nigerian artist Spice Priezt, born Osunde David Monday, is set to release his latest single, Stamina, on November 15, 2024.

Known for his authentic storytelling and connection to real-life struggles, Spice Priezt brings a fresh perspective to the dynamic interplay between financial ambition, love, and the allure of materialism.

After establishing himself on the streets of Ipakodo, Ikorodu in Lagos, Spice Priezt’s journey took him through vibrant locales, including Benin City, where he connected with his roots and met fellow artists Corizo and Uchy.

His 2021 project, Alone & Okay, garnered over 100,000 streams within its first month and led to performances at major concerts like Electro Fest in Benin City, and an opening for Shallipopi’s homecoming concert in 2023.

With Stamina, Spice Priezt channels his personal insights into a relatable narrative about love and resilience in a world where material values often overshadow genuine connections.

The track combines catchy hooks with a deep message, touching on the protagonist’s quest for financial stability amidst a relationship where wealth and material goods dominate.

As he balances love and ambition, the artist’s lyrics provoke reflection on true success and the struggle to preserve one’s values.

Spice Priezt describes Stamina as “a song for anyone caught between love and the pressure of consumerism”. Fans can expect a unique blend of introspective storytelling and rhythmic energy that defines his sound.