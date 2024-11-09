No Going Back on Regulation of Veterinary Drugs, Pharmacists Insist

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) says there is no going back on its position on the regulation and control of the sale of veterinary drugs in the country.

President of PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, said it has become necessary to set the record straight against the backdrop of litigations involving the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) over the regulation of facilities engaged in the sale of veterinary medicines.

In his valedictory speech on the occasion of the 97th Annual Conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Usifoh, referred to the judgement by Hon. Justice (Dr.) Nnamdi O. Dimgba in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/66/08 which gives credence to PSN’s position on the issue as consistent with the PCN (Establishment) Act 2022.

He said, ‘’The attention of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has been drawn to various litigations involving the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) as regards the regulation of facilities engaged in the sale of veterinary medicines. For the avoidance of doubt, the PSN deemed it necessary to set the record straight in line with international best practices, extant laws and regulations, policies, and judicial pronouncements to that effect.

‘’It is pertinent to remind such stakeholders and the general public of the very sound judgment issued by Hon. Justice (Dr.) Nnamdi O. Dimgba in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/66/08. The suit was commenced by originating summon seeking the determination of three (3) issues and prayed for the five (5) declarations by the honourable court. The Judge, in his wisdom, posited “that the distinction sought to be drawn between human drugs and animal drugs is a misguided one” by the plaintiffs.

Giving further insight into the ruling by Justice Dimgba on the issue, Usifoh noted that the judgement stated that “if the Pharmacists Council by its existence and operations does not threaten the existence of Medical and Dental Council, how can the Veterinary Council be threatened simply because the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria insists on registration of premises where animal drugs are kept as they also insist on premises where human drugs are kept. The judge therefore concluded that “it is therefore clear from the above analysis the futility of the suit, and why I believe that it must fail.’’

Usifoh emphasised that, ‘’To this end, it is appropriate to state that regulating facilities engaged in the sale of veterinary medicines by the PCN is consistent with the PCN (Establishment) Act 2022 and the laws before it, the National Drug Policy, as well as judicial pronouncements. This is rightly so because it is an important step to ensure that such facilities meet specific requirements of Good Pharmacy Practice in relation to storage, handling, distribution, and dispensing, all of which are primary responsibilities of the pharmacy profession.’’