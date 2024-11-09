  • Sunday, 10th November, 2024

Adelowo Receives Prestigious APLAR’s Master of Rheumatology Award

Nigeria | 12 hours ago
Professor Olufemi Adelowo, recipient of the Prestigious APLAR's Master of Rheumatology Award (R) with Dr. Syed Atiqul Haq, President, APLAR during the 2024 APLAR Congress held in Singapore recently.

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Renowned Rheumatologist, Professor Olufemi Adelowo, has become the first African to receive the esteemed APLAR’s Master of Rheumatology Award.

Adelowo, received the APLAR’s Master of Rheumatology Award during the 2024 APLAR Congress held in Singapore.

This prestigious recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to the field of Rheumatology, including his pioneering work in establishing rheumatology units at various teaching hospitals in Nigeria.

President of APLAR, Dr. Syed Atiqul Haq, while commending him for his various contributions to Rheumatology, congratulated him on the ground breaking achievement.

“The APLAR’s Master of Rheumatology Award is a well-deserved recognition of Professor Adelowo’s tireless efforts to advance the field of Rheumatology. His legacy continues to inspire future generations of healthcare professionals.”

Adelowo, has also recently received the Master of the American College of Rheumatology, MACR; Master of the Asian Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology, MAPLAR, awards.

With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Professor Adelowo has trained over 60 rheumatologists from across Nigeria and beyond. His expertise has been sought globally, with invitations to present papers and chair scientific meetings at international conferences

His achievements are a testament to his dedication and passion for Rheumatology. He has published extensively on various rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Professor Adelowo is a devoted family man, married with three children and three grandchildren. His commitment to balancing his personal and professional life is an inspiration to many.

His career highlights includes: Professor of Medicine and Consultant Rheumatologist at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

