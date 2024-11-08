Ondo 2024: 18 Parties Sign Peace Accord

Eighteen governorship candidates have signed the National Peace Accord ahead of the 2024 Ondo State off-cyle governorship election scheduled for November 16 in the state.

The Chairman, National Peace Committee (NPC), Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, who oversaw the signing in Akure, Friday said it was to support a peaceful and credible electoral process.

He also said the accord would promote the ideals of peace and democracy.

Abubakar urged the party leaders and candidates to accept the outcome of the election as long as it was adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

He said that any candidate or party should seek legitimate and peaceful means of addressing any concern that may arise thereafter.

“I want to call on all stakeholders to work assiduously in their capacities to ensure that peace reigns supreme during this election.

“And that the Ondo State off-cycle election sets a precedent for other off-cycle elections to emulate.

“I want to urge all politicians who will sign the accord to fully commit themselves and their parties to the letter and spirit of the accord.

“Shun violence and intimidation and remember that as politicians, you must demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship, as that is a key trait of good leadership.

“So, it is the sincere hope of the National Peace Committee that the Ondo State election will be free, fair, credible and peaceful,” the NPC chairman said.

Abubakar, who commended INEC for the work done so far, called on them to continuously live up to their responsibilities in ensuring that eligible voters exercised their franchise peacefully.

Earlier, the National Chairman, Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, commended the committee for their timely efforts in bringing parties and candidates together for peaceful elections in Nigeria.

Yakubu said that seven peace accord had been signed in off-cycle elections since inception in 2020.

He called on religious leaders, traditional leaders, security agencies and others to join hands with the commission for a peaceful election.

“To all political parties and candidates, signing of the peace accord alone will not guarantee a peaceful election. Peace accord is never ultimated but your commitment with implementation is crucial.

“So, you have signed the peace accord, you should commit yourself with implementation and pass the message to your supporters to comply to honour the effort.

“I have said repeatedly that to honour the effort and sacrifices of the chairman and members of the NPC, we must ensure peaceful elections in Nigeria,” Yakubu said.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by DIG Abiodun Alabi, said that 36,637 personnel would be deployed in all the 3,933 polling units, 203 wards across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

“We are going to deploy four personnel to each of the polling units to protect the INEC materials, officials and electorate during and after the election,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised to abide by the laws and regulations guiding the election process. (NAN)