Climate Change: FG Unveils Initiatives for Vulnerable Communities

The Federal Government has said it is taking proactive steps to protect the citizens from climate-related health risks as climate change increasingly impacts health systems worldwide.

The Senior Programme Officer to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Dogara Okara, said this at the Joint Annual Review (JAR) on Friday in Abuja.

He said the move served as a vital platform for driving the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) in Nigeria.

Okara shared insights on the ministry’s recent efforts to assess and address climate vulnerabilities, especially in high-risk zones like the North-west and North-east.

He outlined how the ministry adopted the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) operational framework to guide its approach.

“Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it’s a serious health challenge.

“Our recent assessments, guided by WHO’s six health system building blocks and climate-resilient framework, provide a roadmap for strengthening health resilience across Nigeria,” he stated.

According to him, the ministry’s assessment, conducted from January to July 2024, used a multi-stage sampling method to identify areas most at risk.

“Vulnerability ‘heat maps’ revealed that the North-west and North-east zones face the highest risks, with an increased prevalence of diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and typhoid projected in the coming years.

“Vector-borne and water-borne diseases are expected to rise by about 21 per cent due to changing climate patterns,” he warned.

He highlighted the urgent need for preventive and adaptive measures.

“The ministry’s assessment also forecasts significant increases in rainfall and sea levels, which could lead to widespread flooding, particularly in coastal states.

“These conditions are likely to cause not only physical injuries but also mental health challenges, economic losses and disruption of essential services,” he explained.

To tackle these threats, he said that the ministry is enhancing partnerships with key international organisations, including WHO, the World Bank and the Global Fund.

“Their technical and logistical support has been invaluable. We are working hand-in-hand with these partners to build a climate-resilient health system for Nigeria,” he said.

He said that the ministry had outlined more than 150 recommendations in its report, with a strong focus on improving disease surveillance, community engagement and emergency response capacity.

He underlined the importance of local and national cooperation, stating: “Addressing climate-related health risks require teamwork, not only across government agencies but with communities who are on the front lines of these changes.”

Okara said with the ministry’s proactive approach, Nigeria’s health sector can mitigate some of the most severe impacts of climate change.

“Our goal is to protect every Nigerian, especially those in the most vulnerable areas, from the health impacts of climate change,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to review the ministry’s comprehensive report for detailed recommendations.

Some local and international stakeholders, including donors and civil society organisations were present at the unveiling event. (NAN)