  • Thursday, 7th November, 2024

BetKing Set to Inspire New Gaming Experience with ‘Danfo Lagos’

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

BetKing, a leading online gaming and sports betting platform, is set to announce the launch of Danfo Lagos, a groundbreaking new casino game that celebrates the vibrant culture of Lagos, Nigeria.

Danfo Lagos, named after the iconic yellow buses, that are a staple of Lagos transportation, offers players a unique and immersive gaming experience. By combining the thrill of casino games with the energetic spirit of Lagos, BetKing aims to create a product that resonates deeply with Nigerian players.

Head of Marketing at BetKing, Nengi Akinola, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Danfo Lagos to our players. This game is our commitment to creating innovative and culturally relevant gaming experiences. We believe that Danfo Lagos will quickly become a favorite among Nigerian players.”

Danfo Lagos will pioneer localised gameplay in Nigeria. Danfo Lagos features elements that are familiar and relatable to Lagosians, making the game a truly local experience.

She noted that the game’s innovative design incorporates the iconic Danfo bus, capturing the essence of Lagos’ vibrant street culture.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.