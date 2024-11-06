PDP Calls for Release of Former Gov. Okowa

*Accuses APC of political witch-hunting against party leaders

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the southern states has called for the immediate release of former governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, from the detention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okowa was arrested by the EFCC Monday at its facility in Port Harcourt.

Addressing newsmen at the national secretariat in Abuja, the national deputy youth leader, Timothy Osadolor, also said that what was playing out was the gradual humiliation of PDP leaders by the President Bola Tinubu federal government.

Osadolor said that as part of the humiliation of the PDP chieftains would be the arrest of the outgoing governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, once he hands over.

Osadolor said that while the leaders of the PDP were being hounded into the EFCC detention, the likes of the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; former governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru, and former of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle are busy roaming the streets of Abuja.

Osadolor who demanded for the release of Okowa said, ”This is even ridiculous when the Delta state government has not said that the state money was missing.”

He expressed worries over the state of Okowa, stating that nothing should happen to the former governor, whom he said honoured the EFCC invitation, only to be arrested.

According to Osadolor, “It is an open secret that this government has made it a hubby to pick on key leaders of opposition, especially those with capacity to give them a run and guide the people against the evil that this current government is unleashing on the people.

”Former governor Ifeanyi Okowa was a running mate to former President Atiku Abubakar in the last Presidential election and he was walking free until former President Atiku Abubakar shredded the economic policies of President Tinubu. It is surprising that a man who came to the EFCC office himself was detained and till now, he is still under detention.

”The man was not avoiding arrest, the man is a global figure and he is robbed around humongous figures which is not true. Delta state government has not said that its money is missing. EFCC Port Harcourt and EFCC Abuja is playing both the role of a litigant and also that of the prosecution and going to the media with an investigation that was purportedly ongoing. The development is very dangerous and we must condemn it.”

He said that Yahaya Bello of Kogi state had been declared wanted for over a year now and he comes to EFCC at his own convenience, adding ” he works in and out and many EFCC officers did not even know that he was in their premises. Former Gov. Badaru, we all know the role he played in the Abacha gate, he is a principal officer in the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and nobody has asked him any question till today. We have heard the security report on former Gov. Matawalle who is also a principal member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

”He going about freely with policemen and other security agents paid with tax payers money and nobody has invited him for questioning. What is the different with what has happenend in the case of Gov. Ifeany Okowa if not mere politics?

”We want to put on record that PDP youths across Nigeria and especially stakeholders in the Southern part of Nigeria want to put President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Agency the EFCC which is now a political arm of his government on notice that nothing must happen to Ifeanyi Okowa and nothing must happen to the key leaders of the PDP. ”, he stated.

Referring to the arrest of officials of Edo State government, he said, ”We saw what happened recently in Edo state when they invited the Accountant General of Edo state. All these are targeted at killing the opposition in this country. Democracy without viral opposition is close to monarchy.

”We know that President Tinubu has grown thick skin to public criticism and opinion but let him be guided and reminded that he was once on this side of the divide.

”What is important to us now is that we need a country and we must first of all respect the integrity of our country and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said, ”Our demands are that the EFCC will not see itself as an extension of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC or the Presidency. It should be a neutral independent body that investigates financial crimes. But it has taken it upon himself to be the chief financial hunter of opposition leaders in this country.

”We are calling for a total overhaul of the EFCC Act, so that no President no matter how powerful he is, can appoint directors for the EFCC. Let the judiciary or the Senate be the one that will appoint Chairman or Board members of the EFCC. It should be removed from the exclusive control of the Presidency.

”Gov. Okowa should be released, media trials and embarrassment of opposition leaders must stop. We should also know that there is a pattern, from the arrest of Okowa, by next week he will go after Gov. Obaseki. This is a plan targeted at opposition leaders in this country. We are not saying that political office leaders should not be called to account but it should be devoid of political sentiments.”, he said