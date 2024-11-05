Relief As FG Withdraws Treason Charge Against #Endbadgovernance Protesters

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Respite came the way of 119 #Endbadgovernance protesters on Tuesday as a Federal High Court in Abuja terminated the treason charge brought against them by the Federal Government.

The defendants, which included over 40 minors, were arraigned last week before Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court on charges bordering on arson and attempt to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu amongst others.

However, following a wide condemnation of their arraignment, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), swiftly move to take over the case, as well as apply for the trial to be brought forward from the January 24, 2025, adjourned date.

The request was granted and the court subsequently fixed November 5, for hearing.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Fagbemi represented by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr M. D. Abubakar, announced his exercise of Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution to take over the case from the Inspector General of Police (IG).

Upon the grant of the request by Justice Egwuatu, the AGF proceeded to request for invocation of the same section of the Constitution to discontinue the trial of the 119 defendants.

Lawyers to the defendants, however, did not oppose the application for discontinuance and the court accordingly granted the request and struck out the charges.

Although, the accused persons were not in court, the judge ordered their immediate release from custody.

President Tinubu had on Monday directed the AGF to terminate the charges against the accused persons, most of whom are said to be minors and prohibited by law from facing such trial.

Meanwhile, shortly after the court case, the defendants were sighted outside the court’s premises inside a number of buses and were said to be taken to the villa for handover to their respective state governments.

Details later…